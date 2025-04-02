Felix Rosenqvist can't thank 'ever-changing' legend Scott Dixon enough for his IndyCar growth

Felix Rosenqvist was teammates with six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon at Chip Ganassi Racing for a couple of years during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The Meyer Shank Racing driver recently came out and hailed the 44-year-old for his growth and adaptation in the IndyCar series.

Alex Palou, who's currently teammates with Scott Dixon, had recently also hailed the six-time IndyCar champion for adapting to the needs of the American open wheel racing series over the two-plus decades that he's raced in. Rosenqvist spoke with the Race where he detailed the same.

The Meyer Shank Racing driver explained how Scott Dixon has won IndyCar championships in different decades, in different generations of the open wheel racing cars. Despite the increasing competitiveness and the ever-changing motorsports environment, the 44-year-old is still at the top of his game.

Felix Rosenqvist explained to the Race how Scott Dixon motivates him to continue his development journey as he said:

“He [Dixon] just keeps changing and developing and that's cool to see. I think that's one of the things a driver like me, when I see that, he just shows you that, hey, you can't just cruise your way through this, you've got to keep changing and working and get faster and you just get smarter every day.”

“So I think that's truly what the relationship has brought to me, the most benefit, just seeing that and it's pretty cool when you come back and it feels like not that long ago, but everything is just different,” he added

Scott Dixon joined Chip Ganassi Racing in 2002 and since then has raced with the team for over two decades. The Kiwi driver won all six of his championships with the team (in 2003 and 2008 with the last generation of IndyCar, and in 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020 with the Dallara DW12 chassis).

Felix Rosenqvist on Meyer Shank Racing's technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing

Meyer Shank Racing shifted its technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2024 as it moved away from Andretti Global. As part of the alliance, Felix Rosenqvist attends the debrief session after races with CGR, with Scott Dixon present for the same.

The 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was the first time the partnership was put to work on track. Meyer Shank Racing had a strong showcase at St. Pete where Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong locked out the second row. Speaking about the alliance with CGR, the 33-year-old MSR driver said:

“It’s been very good the way the teams work together and interact. I feel like (CGR is) as hungry as we are to listen to what we have to say about our experiences and vice versa. It's been very two-sided so far, kind of where you want it to.”

“Now we’re talking about winning races and podiums,” Rosenqvist said via IndyCar. “It’s very different (this) year.”

The Thermal Club IndyCar race was also a strong showcase for the team as both the drivers finished inside the Top 10.

