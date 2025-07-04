Felix Rosenqvist tips his hat to ‘well-educated’ Mid-Ohio crowd: “It's always cool when you have fans really care about the sport”

Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist talked up the Mid-Ohio crowd ahead of the 2025 Honda Indy 200 Mid-Ohio race. At a kickoff party at The Local @97, Rosenqvist applauded the Mid-Ohio crowd for its passion toward IndyCar.

The ongoing 2025 campaign is nine rounds down, and the Mid-Ohio event is 10th on the 17-race calendar. Felix Rosenqvist has so far had a strong run for the Meyer Shank Racing team, and this has him currently sitting in fourth place in the drivers' standings with 231 points.

At the kickoff party, Rosenqvist was there with his teammate Marcus Armstrong and team co-owner Mike Shank. In line with the crowd of Mid-Ohio, Rosenqvist said (via WMFD):

"It's always cool when you have fans really care about the sport and ask interesting questions. I think back home, people don't know as much about racing, so you get more, 'What happens if you have to pee in the car?' That kind of question. I feel like when you go to Mid-Ohio for something, people are very, very well-educated on racing and race cars."

Felix Rosenqvist is in fourth place in the drivers' championship, level on points with the six-time IndyCar champion, Scott Dixon.

Ahead of these two in the standings are Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward P3 with 275 points), Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood (P2 with 293 points and three Grand Prix wins) and Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou (P1 with 386 points and six Grand Prix wins).

In Round nine, the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, Rosenqvist secured a podium with a second-place finish.

Felix Rosenqvist's take on P2 in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

The 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America was an extremely chaotic 55-lap race. Several drivers found themselves into the barriers and were not able to finish the race.

However, amid the chaos that was ensuing around him on the racetrack, Rosenqvist was able to maintain his composure to take advantage of the opportunities that came his way.

Starting from down in P12, he ran an amazing race to ultimately end his outing in P2 behind Alex Palou. In line with this, the former said the following during his post-race interview via MSR:

"We had really good pace. The SiriusXM Honda was just phenomenal and we deserve it. We’ve had some bad luck the last few races and really haven’t had a good go. It’s a great comeback and it’s been a while since I’ve been on the podium and we finally got what we deserved this year."

In 2024, Felix Rosenqvist ended the campaign in 12th place in the drivers' standings. Keeping in view that he is currently in P4 in the 2025 IndyCar drivers' standings, he is on for an amazing finish this year.

