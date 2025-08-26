  • home icon
  "First female to win the Indy": Fans react to Marco Andretti's daughter trying a vintage Ferrari in great-granddad Mario Andretti's presence

"First female to win the Indy": Fans react to Marco Andretti's daughter trying a vintage Ferrari in great-granddad Mario Andretti's presence

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 26, 2025 09:08 GMT
Image credits: Instagram/@marcoandretti, Marco Andretti with her daughter Miura, and granddad Mario Andretti
Marco Andretti took to the social media platform X and uploaded images of her daughter Miura trying a vintage race car. Marco’s grandfather, Mario Andretti, was present on occasion, as Miura didn't quite like the experience of sitting in the open-wheel race car. Fans came out and reacted to the images.

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti and her fiancée Billie Jo Powers, were blessed with their first child last year. Miura Micah Andretti was born on September 17, 2024, and Marco and Billie have been sharing updates about her on their social media accounts.

Marco Andretti's latest update about her daughter was an Instagram post uploaded on August 25, 2025. The IndyCar driver shared a carousel of 5 images on the social media platform as he tried to make Miura sit in a vintage racecar.

Marco’s granddad, the former IndyCar and F1 champion Mario Andretti, was present as Miura tried the retro racecar. The car in question was a single-seater open-wheel racer, and the design suggested it was from the early 60s.

The first four images detailed how Marco Andretti lifted her daughter and made her sit in the racecar. Miura’s great-granddad, Mario Andretti, helped Marco achieve the same. However, the fourth image suggested that Marco’s daughter didn't like the experience and ended up crying while looking at the IndyCar legend.

The caption for the post detailed how Miura preferred golf balls over racing cars as she held one while Marco sat her in the car.

“Miura may prefer the golf ball in her hand over the Ferrari so far, but we're not giving up yet. Maybe we will try a Lamborghini next,” read the caption
The last image in the post was from back in the day when Mario raced for Ferrari in F1. Fans came out and reacted to the post, suggesting that Miura is going to be the next IndyCar racer from the Andretti family.

“First female to win the Indy!” commented a fan
Image credits: Instagram/@marcoandretti
Another wrote, “Start them early. That's the best. The Andretti legacy continues”
Image credits: Instagram/@marcoandretti
“Ohhh no this is how the racing bug gets its start,” mentioned a fan
Image credits: Instagram/@marcoandretti
Some fans came out and reacted to an image in which Marco’s daughter Miura, is crying, as they said,

“She's crying because the engines not running”
Image credits: Instagram/@marcoandretti
Another commented, “Does she know she's crying at THE Mario Andretti??”
Image credits: Instagram/@marcoandretti
“That was my first reaction being sat into a Go-Kart too. Definitely keep trying, I came around,” mentioned a user
Image credits: Instagram/@marcoandretti
Mario Andretti was the first from the family to start racing, and his son Michael also followed in his footsteps. Michael Andretti's son, and Mario’s grandson, Marco, is the most recent one from the racing royalty to race in IndyCar.

“Miura is ready”: Marco Andretti shares highlights as her daughter goes shopping for her first birthday

Marco Andretti's daughter, Miura, will be celebrating her first birthday on 17 September 2025. The IndyCar driver uploaded images with his daughter as Miura bought her first pair of “red bottoms”. The caption detailed how the newest member of the Andretti family is soon approaching her first birthday. It read,

“First pair of red bottoms 👠😂 Miura is ready for her 1st bday next month.”

Marco Andretti has retired from his full-time IndyCar role, but continues to participate as a part-time entry, and races in the Indy 500 as Andretti Global’s fourth entry.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
