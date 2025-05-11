“Forgot those were in IndyCar”: Fans react as IndyGP sees the rare caution flag

The Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix marked the end of a 400-plus lap green flag racing streak in the 2025 season. While many fans breathed a sigh of relief with the return of the caution flag, others jibed at the rare instance by making sarcastic reactions.

Ad

Alex Palou started the Sonsio GP in a pole position but was overtaken by front-row starter Graham Rahal into turn one. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver led the most laps of the race but was overtaken by the Spaniard mid-way through the race.

Moreover, since the Chip Ganassi Racing driver had overtaken the RLL driver, he had stretched out a massive lead at the front. With the race getting a bit stale, fans were shocked when they saw David Malukas stop alongside the track.

Ad

Trending

Many wondered, including Will Buxton, whether the caution flag would make a return in the open-wheel racing championship. The last time a caution flag was witnessed in the 2025 season was on the first lap of the race in St. Petersburg.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the caution flag made a return to the racing spectacle, leading fans to make several sarcastic comments:

"A caution? Forgot what those were in Indy car."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Didn't even know that was legal in big 2025," one fan wrote.

"Flagman finally got to do something," another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from the fans:

"Finally," one netizen wrote.

"Broadcast getting hyped over a caution shows how uncompetitive IndyCar has been so far," another X user wrote.

"We're getting excited for yellow flags. What happened to IndyCar," another fan questioned.

Ad

Despite the caution flag, Alex Palou won the race and completed a three-peat at the IMS road course.

IndyCar is witnessing Alex Palou rewrite history

Alex Palou at the NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After winning the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix, Alex Palou etched his name in the history of the sport. While he has already won three championships and aimed to put on a stern title defense ahead of the 2025 season, the 28-year-old has outdone the expectations en route to his title bid.

Ad

The Spaniard won his fourth race of the season. Moreover, the only race that he lost during the 2025 season, i.e., in Long Beach, he finished P2 on the road. This portrays his excellence behind the wheel of a racecar.

Palou has concluded the IMS road course race weekend with a massive 97-point lead in the championship standings. Winning the race with his nearest rivals tripping during the 85-lap race helped him increase his advantage in the interim standings.

Though Alex Palou has won four of the five races, the next race on the IndyCar calendar is the biggest one. A triumph at the Indy 500 would help him assert his dominance in the series and exemplify how he can win on ovals all by winning the elusive race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.