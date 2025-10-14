  • home icon
Former Indy NXT driver Lindsay Brewer announces Formula E move as Lamborghini stint nears end

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 14, 2025 21:07 GMT
Image credits: Instagram/@lindsaymariebrewer

Racing sensation Lindsay Brewer recently came out and announced her test with DS Penske in the Formula E series. The 28-year-old last raced in an open-wheel racing series in 2024, and since then has been racing in sports cars. However, as her stint in the Sportscar championship is about to end, she announced the Formula E test.

Lindsay Brewer raced in the Indy NXT series during the 2024 season. She signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing ahead of the season and made her debut at the first race in St. Pete. However, midway through the season, just eight races into the season, the team announced Brewer’s departure from the team.

As per the reports, the 28-year-old failed to fulfill the financial obligations (possibly sponsorships) and was hence let go by the Indy NXT team. There were reports of Brewer looking for a return to single-seater racing for 2025, but none of them were fruitful.

Lindsay Brewer then joined RAFA Racing to race the Lamborghini SC63 in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. The 28-year-old partnered with Jem Hepworth in the No.2 Rafa Racing entry and has stood on the podium multiple times and won her first race at Road America.

With the Lamborghini Super Trofeo season coming to a close, Brewer, who had signed a one year deal with Rafa Racing will also come to an end. Brewer came out on October 14 and made an announcement on her Instagram account, revealing how she will be testing with DS Penske in the all female Formula E test.

Lindsay Brewer will be joined by Jess Edgar for the all female Formula E test on October 31, 2025 with DS Penske. The test will take place in Valencia and will only be the second all female test in the electric open wheel racing series.

Brewer shared FormulaE’s Instagram post about her test on her story with a caption that read,

“Excited to announce I'll be participating in the @fiaformulae Women's Test with @ds_penske_fe Thank you for the opportunity!”
Image credits: Instagram/@lindsaymariebrewer

Abbi Pulling's for Nissan and Bianca Bustamante's for Cupra Kiro will also join Lindsay Brewer and Jess Edgar at the test.

Lindsay Brewer’s first win in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Lindsay Brewer and Jem Hepworth had been in contention for a win since the start of the season and had stood on the podium multiple times. The duo took another podium in the first race at Road America. In the second race, the No.2 Rafa Racing made crucial moves in the end and took the win.

Posting about the same on social media, Brewer said,

“Winner winner! Been wanting this one for a long time I can't thank @rafaracing.club @rafamartinez812 enough for this opportunity! And my beast of a co driver @jemhepworth This is just the beginning!”

The duo went on and even took the podium in the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the 2025 season concluded.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
