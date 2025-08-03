Former IndyCar champ Paul Tracy mourns Motorsports Hall of Famer Walker Evans

IndyCar Veteran Paul Tracy took to Instagram and mourned the death of off-road racing legend Walker Evans. The former IndyCar champion uploaded a story for Evans on August 3, with a caption to say his final goodbyes.

Walker Evans passed away on August 2, 2025, and was a resident of Riverside, California. Evans began racing professionally in the 60s and soon became an icon in the world of off-road motorsports. The icon won a total of 21 championship titles and 142 races across multiple categories & events.

Walker Evans' championship wins included SODA (Short-course Off-road Drivers Association ), CORR (Championship Off-Road Racing), Baja 500, and the Baja 1000.

Walker went on to become a driver/owner in the NASCAR Truck series in 1995, as the stock truck racing was just coming up on the scene. He raced as a driver for a couple of seasons before retiring from NASCAR at the end of the 1996 season, but continued racing in off-road series until the early 2000s.

Walker Evans was inducted into the off-road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2004, followed by his induction into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2015. Most recently, in 2022, he was inducted into the SEMA Hall of Fame.

IndyCar legend, who won the CART championship in 2003, took to Instagram and mourned Walker Evans' death. The 56-year-old uploaded an image of the off-road icon in race overalls on his story.

“RIP. No one tougher or nicer,” read the caption to Paul Tracy’s Instagram story

Image credits: Instagram/@paultracyofficial

Paul Tracy began karting at the age of five when his father gifted him a kart. At the age of 16, he started racing professionally in the open-wheel racing series, beginning with the Formula Ford 1600. He progressed up the ladder and made his way to the American Racing Series (now Indy NXT).

After spending a couple of years in the Indy NXT (1988 & 1989), Paul Tracy went on to win the title in 1990 and was promoted to the top level of the American open-wheel racing series, i.e., IndyCar (then CART).

Paul Tracy raced in CART (which later became IndyCar) for two decades before retiring at the end of the 2011 season.

Paul Tracy's reaction to Christian Horner's sacking from Red Bull

Former Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was sacked by the Milton Keynes-based outfit on July 9, 2025, with immediate effect. Horner has been the leader since the team was founded in 2005, and was asked out of the blue.

Paul Tracy, who’s retired but still keeps up with the world of motorsports and constantly reacts to the news from the same, reacted to Horner's sacking with a post on Instagram. Tracy uploaded a screenshot of the shocking news with a caption that read,

“Holly s**tballs !!!”

Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies, who was the former TP of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (Red Bull’s sister team).

