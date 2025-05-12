Former IndyCar driver reacts to Kyle Larson’s dominant NASCAR win ahead of Indy 500 buildup

NASCAR's Kyle Larson is in red-hot form ahead of the 2025 Indy 500. His latest triumph in the Cup Series' AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway (May 11) has filled James Hinchcliffe (last IndyCar Grand Prix appearance in 2021) with optimism regarding the former's chances in the IndyCar's 200-lap event.

Ad

From Tuesday (May 13) onwards, the cars will hit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the schedule leading up to the race on May 25. In line with this and Larson's Kansas heroics, Hinchcliffe shared the following post via X:

"Kyle Larson dominates the Kansas Race. Is going to pound around Kokomo Speedway tonight in a 410 sprint for the @Driven2Save // @HighLimitRacing event-which is absolutely insane racing. Tomorrow straps into an @INDYCAR at @IMS for 500 practice. Not a bad start to May..."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson is competing in the 2025 Indy 500 because of a partnership between Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren. Larson competed in the 2024 event as well, and during that race, he managed a P18 finish in his #17 challenger.

Kyle Larson's take on his favorite moment of 2024 Indy 500

While James Hinchcliffe shared some encouraging words for Kyle Larson ahead of the 2025 Indy 500, the latter's participation in last year's event left a deep impact on him.

Ad

In line with this, the NASCAR stalwart was asked in April to give his take on his favorite moment of the 2024 Indy 500. He said:

"I would say the first day of qualifying was really cool just with all the hype and pressure and people that are there. I didn’t expect our car to qualify that well to make the next day. I would say those two days were the highlight of my two weeks, along with the people and the atmosphere." Larson said via Arrow McLaren.

Ad

The 32-year-old further added:

"I mean, there were more people there for Qualifying than I typically see at a race weekend, so that was cool. Then getting done with my run on Sunday, helicoptering out before qualifying was even over and watching Scott McLaughlin make his run at the pole was pretty cool."

Kyle Larson has been competing in NASCAR's Cup Series since 2013. His first outing in the competition came at the Bank of America 500 event, and from then on, he has not looked back.

Ad

As things stand, he has so far amassed over 350 race starts and in the process of doing so, has secured 32 wins, 191 top-10 and 22 pole positions. His stock car racing background and experience of going around oval tracks should help him produce a strong outing in the 2025 Indy 500.

Kyle Larson will also have the regular Arrow McLaren IndyCar drivers, Pato O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard, and Nolan Siegel competing in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway event.

Keeping in view the stature Larson has in the world of motorsports, his fans will have high expectations of him in the much-awaited 200-lap event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.