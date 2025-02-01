FOX's new IndyCar trio ft. Will Buxton to take part in revolutionary TV test before 2025 debut

FOX Sports took over the broadcasting rights for IndyCar from NBC. With FOX forming a massive lineup to make the deal worth every penny, they will hold a test run for commentators including Will Buxton to iron out any mistakes that might creep in during the broadcast of the season opener at St. Petersburg.

James Hinchcliffe, Townsend Bell, and Buxton would form the trio of commentators for the upcoming IndyCar season. All of them hold vast experience in commentating on racing, whether in IndyCar or its European counterpart F1.

However, to curb any issues that might arise during the inaugural race of the season, the 38-year-old revealed how the Manhatten-based broadcaster had formed a plan to get the trio on a level field (via Off Track with Hinch and Rossi):

Trending

"We're doing something really cool that I've not done before, but I guess is not a rare thing to do in the industry, which is like we're going to go to a test, to test the broadcast team by going L.A. We're going to go to L.A., we're going to put on an old race and let Will [Buxton] Townsend [Bell] and I call it," Hinchcliffe said (37:37 onwards).

Hinchcliffe further explained how the whole test would take place:

"So, like the producers will be there, the big people from FOX can kind of in real time interject some notes, some thoughts, 'Hey this is the tone we want we want more of this less of that'. And the first time we're doing it isn't on network television, you know Prime Time weekend network television, calling the first race of the season."

The 2025 season is expected to produce a huge show as both Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden will be competing to complete a three-peat at winning the IndyCar championship or the Indy 500 respectively.

Will Buxton is eager for the IndyCar season to begin

IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Due to the high-stakes nature of the upcoming season, fans are stoked for the 17-race calendar to begin in March. Similarly, Will Buxton shared his excitement and asserted how he "can't wait" for the season to get underway via an X (formerly Twitter) post shared on January 28:

"The season starts here. 17 races and it all begins where the walls are close and the speeds are high. Can’t wait to return to St Pete and kick this year off!" Buxton wrote.

Expand Tweet

The British commentator might have had a few ventures around St. Petersburg according to his post, but he has never been to an Indy 500. Thus, it would be a huge task for Buxton to do justice to the premier race of the series.

The season is set to begin on March 2 at St. Petersburg, while the Indy 500 will be held two months later, on May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback