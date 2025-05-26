Frustrated Marco Andretti blames Jack Harvey for 'crowding' him after Indy 500 crash

The Andretti curse continues at the 2025 Indy 500 as Marco Andretti's 20th attempt at the fabled race ended within a corner after crashing with Jack Harvey. The 38-year-old was frustrated by the torrid result and revealed how the British driver had crowded him as he shared the chronology of the crash after the incident.

The two-time IndyCar race winner's 20th attempt at the Indy 500 came to a brutal end early in the race. He was pushed into the wall by Dreyer & Reinbold Racing driver Jack Harvey at the entry to turn one.

He then lost control of his 98 car and spun right into Marcus Armstrong's way, before the car came to an eventual standstill, leading to a caution falling on the track.

With his race ending within a few hundred feet of the green flag, it came as a sad scene for the Andretti camp. Moreover, Marco opened up on the whole saga of how Harvey just drove into him, which left him no space, as he said (via FOX Sports):

"Yeah, just been pacing. But I mean, I couldn't move once I was committed up there... They must have been four-wide, I haven't seen it yet but whoever was next to me definitely, crowded me in [and I] ran out of room."

Marco Andretti would be classified last for the 2025 Indy 500 as he retired from the race on lap 1.

Michael Andretti had an animated reaction to Marco Andretti's crash

Marco Andretti at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Marco Andretti only runs a part-time IndyCar role for Indy 500 races. The third-generation driver was eager to get back to the wheel of the IndyCar this year after patiently waiting for his turn as May rolled around.

However, Marco's hope of winning the race ceased at the exit of turn one, which led to his grandfather Michael Andretti shaking his head in disappointment. A sentiment that was even shared in Marco Andretti's statements.

Since 1965, the Andretti name has graced the Indy 500 and the IndyCar grid. The family's biggest name, Mario Andretti, was a four-time IndyCar champion and an F1 champion.

The 85-year-old won his sole Indy 500 in 1969 and thought about how he was laying down the foundation for years of success to come. However, the family has not welcomed another Indy 500 champion in over five decades.

This curse hindered his son Michael Andretti's plans of becoming an Indy 500 champion, but the former team owner reckoned that his grandson could end the supposed curse. While Marco Andretti came close to ending this curse in his debut run at the race in 2006, he was troubled by his predecessor's fortune in the following years.

