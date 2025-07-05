"Frustrated" Will Power reveals real reason for confronting Alex Palou at IndyCar Mid-Ohio

Team Penske's Will Power has given the reasoning for his emotional outburst toward Alex Palou post practice two at Mid-Ohio. After the session, the former went straight up to the reigning IndyCar champion and talked about an on-track incident.

During Practice 2, Will Power was on a fast run when he got somewhat blocked by Alex Palou in his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car. As an aftermath, Power gave the latter an earful after the end of the session.

In line with this, the Team Penske driver gave an update ahead of the ongoing qualifying session and revealed the reasoning for confronting Palou. He said (via IndyCar on FOX):

"I went out on new tires, he came out a lot later in front of me, and then stayed there. And then, spent four laps just going slow, so I had to keep backing up, which was frustrating. And then, I came in, made a change, went out on a money lap, went out of the pits again, right in front of me, and he didn't move, he just kept going, and I had to back up again."

He added:

"He didn't have anyone in front of him, and I had clear behind me, he could have just backed off, which I always do for him and anyone else, if I'm in that position. So, just a little bit frustrated with that."

After seeing Will Power's reaction ahead of qualifying, Alex Palou was spotted laughing in his Chip Ganassi Racing pit box. The latter is currently leading the 2025 drivers' standings with Will Power in seventh position.

Will Power's immediate outburst toward Alex Palou post practice 2

Will Power has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. Over the years, he has seen many on-track incidents between the various drivers, and some in which he himself was involved.

While he has given his reasoning for confronting Alex Palou, the following (the complete audio was not clear) is what was said immediately after the end of Practice 2:

"Then you came out of the pits and f***ed me again. Why? I always move people out of the way. I always get out of the f***cking way. You just f***ed my whole session," Power seemingly said.

The 2025 IndyCar season is nine rounds down, and Will Power and Co. are in Mid-Ohio for Round 10, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. On-track incidents, such as impeding, and all, are quite common in practice, and Power and Palou's was one such incident.

Qualifying is currently in progress at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and the main Grand Prix is slated to take place on Sunday (July 6) at the racetrack. Alex Palou is one of the favorites to amass a seventh win this year.

