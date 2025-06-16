Full IndyCar race results from WWTR: Kyle Kirkwood takes nail-biting win over Pato O'Ward

The two-player showdown for the top step continued at the World Wide Technology Raceway as Kyle Kirkwood won his third race of the 2025 IndyCar season. It came after a close fight for the top spot with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward as ECR's Christian Rasmussen rounded out the podium.
Team Penske's Will Power started the race on the pole but was snubbed off the lead by David Malukas. This trend of the lead changing for the 260-lap race continued till the end as 14 of the 27 drivers led the fabled race for at least a single lap.
However, it all counts when the checkered flag falls on the track. That's when Kirkwood outshone the competition. He won the race with a mere half-second separating him from runner-up finisher O'Ward.
Kyle Kirkwood was "over the moon" after winning the race at WWTR
Before the 2025 IndyCar season, Kyle Kirkwood had only won twice in his IndyCar career. However, his fortunes have seemingly changed as he first ended Alex Palou's winning streak at the Long Beach Grand Prix, and has now won two consecutive races after the Indy 500.
Reflecting on claiming his first oval win, the 26-year-old shared his excitement and said (via IndyCar):
"My first oval win; I’m over the moon right now. Ovals have eluded me for a very long time, so it’s nice to get that first one and break that ice. An oval win and a road course win is what I wanted. I didn’t want people just to think of me as a street course guy or else they’ll just have me going to street courses. A little bit of job security there. This is a big one, a big one for the guys. This is huge, massive."
The Andretti driver has now reduced his deficit to Palou in the championship standings to 75 points.
2025 IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race Results
- P1 #27 Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti Global Honda
- P2 #5 Pato O'Ward: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- P3 #21 Christian Rasmussen: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
- P4 #9 Scott Dixon: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- P5 #14 Santino Ferrucci: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
- P6 #76 Conor Daly: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
- P7 #18 Rinus VeeKay: Dale Coyne Racing Honda
- P8 #10 Alex Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- P9 #66 Marcus Armstrong: Meyer Shank Racing Honda
- P10 #83 Robert Shwartzman: PREMA Racing Chevrolet
- P11 #20 Alexander Rossi: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
- P12 #4 David Malukas: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
- P13 #29 Marcus Ericsson: Andretti Global Honda
- P14 #7 Christian Lundgaard: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- P15 #8 Kyffin Simpson: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- P16 #60 Felix Rosenqvist: Meyer Shank Racing Honda
- P17 #26 Colton Herta: Andretti Global Honda
- P18 #90 Callum Illott: PREMA Racing Chevrolet
- P19 #6 Nolan Siegel: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- P20 #77 Sting Ray Robb: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
- P21 #51 Jacob Abel: Dale Coyne Racing Honda
- P22 #15 Graham Rahal: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
- P23 #30 Devlin DeFrancesco: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
- P24 #3 Scott McLaughlin: Team Penske Chevrolet
- P25 #2 Josef Newgarden: Team Penske Chevrolet
- P26 #45 Louis Foster: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Chevrolet
- P27 #12 Will Power: Team Penske Chevrolet
