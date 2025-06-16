Full IndyCar race results from WWTR: Kyle Kirkwood takes nail-biting win over Pato O'Ward

The two-player showdown for the top step continued at the World Wide Technology Raceway as Kyle Kirkwood won his third race of the 2025 IndyCar season. It came after a close fight for the top spot with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward as ECR's Christian Rasmussen rounded out the podium.

Team Penske's Will Power started the race on the pole but was snubbed off the lead by David Malukas. This trend of the lead changing for the 260-lap race continued till the end as 14 of the 27 drivers led the fabled race for at least a single lap.

However, it all counts when the checkered flag falls on the track. That's when Kirkwood outshone the competition. He won the race with a mere half-second separating him from runner-up finisher O'Ward.

Kyle Kirkwood was "over the moon" after winning the race at WWTR

Before the 2025 IndyCar season, Kyle Kirkwood had only won twice in his IndyCar career. However, his fortunes have seemingly changed as he first ended Alex Palou's winning streak at the Long Beach Grand Prix, and has now won two consecutive races after the Indy 500.

Reflecting on claiming his first oval win, the 26-year-old shared his excitement and said (via IndyCar):

"My first oval win; I’m over the moon right now. Ovals have eluded me for a very long time, so it’s nice to get that first one and break that ice. An oval win and a road course win is what I wanted. I didn’t want people just to think of me as a street course guy or else they’ll just have me going to street courses. A little bit of job security there. This is a big one, a big one for the guys. This is huge, massive."

The Andretti driver has now reduced his deficit to Palou in the championship standings to 75 points.

2025 IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race Results

P1 #27 Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti Global Honda

P2 #5 Pato O'Ward: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

P3 #21 Christian Rasmussen: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

P4 #9 Scott Dixon: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

P5 #14 Santino Ferrucci: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

P6 #76 Conor Daly: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

P7 #18 Rinus VeeKay: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

P8 #10 Alex Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

P9 #66 Marcus Armstrong: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

P10 #83 Robert Shwartzman: PREMA Racing Chevrolet

P11 #20 Alexander Rossi: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

P12 #4 David Malukas: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

P13 #29 Marcus Ericsson: Andretti Global Honda

P14 #7 Christian Lundgaard: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

P15 #8 Kyffin Simpson: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

P16 #60 Felix Rosenqvist: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

P17 #26 Colton Herta: Andretti Global Honda

P18 #90 Callum Illott: PREMA Racing Chevrolet

P19 #6 Nolan Siegel: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

P20 #77 Sting Ray Robb: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

P21 #51 Jacob Abel: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

P22 #15 Graham Rahal: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

P23 #30 Devlin DeFrancesco: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

P24 #3 Scott McLaughlin: Team Penske Chevrolet

P25 #2 Josef Newgarden: Team Penske Chevrolet

P26 #45 Louis Foster: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Chevrolet

P27 #12 Will Power: Team Penske Chevrolet

