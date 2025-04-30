"Georgina on her redemption arc": IndyCar fans react as vintage comic book-like poster for Alabama GP drops

Last year's IndyCar Children's of Alabama Grand Prix witnessed a strange incident when a hanging female mannequin, Georgina, fell on the track, leading to strings of laughter among commentators and fans. Subsequently, taking a humorous approach to this year's Alabama GP poster, IndyCar included Georgina in its poster on social media.

Ad

The Barber Motorsports Park is also home to various art displays while being a site for exciting races. However, the 2024 edition of the race witnessed an odd experience as Georgina fell onto the grass before turn 8, leaving people astounded at what had happened.

Laughter broke loose for James Hinchcliffe in the commentary box, who even had to side-step to continue commentating later. But, fans shared this incident over social media, and the 2024 race winner, Scott McLaughlin, even posted an image of himself with the mannequin after the race.

Ad

Trending

IndyCar then presented its take on the incident and made a vintage comic-book-like poster featuring Georgina:

Ad

Subsequently, fans pooled in and penned their hilarious reactions.

"Georgina on her redemption arc," quipped a fan.

A fan's comment on Alabama Grand Prix's poster | Source: Instagram

"Georgina literally stopped my heart for a moment last time," commented a fan.

Ad

A fan's comment on Alabama Grand Prix's poster | Source: Instagram

"This is so sick!!!!" wrote another.

Ad

A fan's comment on Alabama Grand Prix's poster | Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, other fans also shared their views on the inclusion of Georgina in the poster, and said:

Ad

""She's" a legend!!"

A fan's comment on Alabama Grand Prix's poster | Source: Instagram

"Oml the Georgina in the corner😭❤️," noted a fan

Ad

A fan's comment on Alabama Grand Prix's poster | Source: Instagram

On the other hand, McLaughlin was not the only one to acknowledge Georgina's presence on the track.

Ad

Alex Palou shares his take on the Georgina moment at last year's IndyCar Alabama GP

Alex Palou at the INDYCAR Indy 500 Open Testing - Source: Getty

While many drivers took a jibe at the unorthodox instance, reigning champion Alex Palou also joined in on the whole saga. The Spaniard revealed what he had initially thought when he had seen the mannequin on the ground in his car, and said (via FOX Sports):

Ad

"I saw it go right on the [ground] and obviously it looked like a person. At those speeds, you don’t think it is a mannequin. And then they told me on the radio it was mannequin and I was like, ‘OK that’s fine.’ They would have gone yellow [if not], right?"

Meanwhile, the paddock is ramping up its preparations for the race weekend that begins on Friday, May 2, with the main race taking place on Sunday.

McLaughlin will be attempting to complete a three-peat at the race owing to his past success, but his teammate, Josef Newgarden, has the most wins around the track and could spoil the New Zealander's plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.