"Get amongst it”: Scott McLaughlin shares sneak peek into new episode of LOCK3D IN

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin started his YouTube channel called LOCK3D IN a few weeks back. In line with this, he has recently made it known that the second post on the channel will drop today at 3:30 ET. He has even dropped a sneak peek of the upcoming video via his social handle.

McLaughlin has taken to X to announce the update and has written this as a caption:

"We’re vibin, likin, and subscribin. Episode TWO of LOCK3D IN drops today at 3:33pm ET. Results were a bit better this time around… get amongst it."

The caption and the short clip make it evident that Scott McLaughlin has covered last week's Acura Grand Prix weekend in the video. Interestingly, in the 90-lap Grand Prix, the 31-year-old managed a solid sixth-place finish behind his Penske teammate and two-time IndyCar champion, Will Power. The race was won by Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood.

Scott McLaughlin pleased with 'good points' at Long Beach

Scott McLaughlin - Source: Getty

While Scott McLaughlin has recently updated his fans regarding the time of the second video drop on his YT Channel, on 14th April, he also talked about his outing in Round 3 (Acura Grand Prix) of the ongoing IndyCar season.

In qualifying, the 31-year-old managed a P6 starting position that was just behind the 2022 Indy 500 winner, Marcus Ericsson. As mentioned above, he ended his Grand Prix in the same place as well. Following the whole ordeal, he took to his X account to share his thoughts on the race.

"Solid day for us, good points, a day that was needed for the #Thirsty3s! More to come!." McLaughlin wrote.

Scott McLaughlin secured a strong 28 points courtesy of his sixth-place finish. He was on it from the get-go in the 90-lap race and thus, managed a fruitful outing for himself as well as Penske.

With the Long Beach event done and dusted, McLaughlin now finds himself in the eighth place in the drivers' championship. He has so far managed to put on board 69 points and is also currently the lead driver for Penske. His teammates, Will Power (63 points) and Josef Newgarden (58 points), are in P9 and P10 in the standings.

However, when it comes to fighting for the coveted championship, Scott McLaughlin has some ground to make up for in order to catch up to the reigning world champion, Alex Palou. The latter is sitting pretty on top of the drivers' standings with a mega 142 points to his name.

Keeping in mind all that has been discussed so far, it can be safely concluded that McLauglin would ideally want to fight for the race victory at Round 4, the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

