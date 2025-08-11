  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • “Go back to last year and you’ll fu**ing know”: Will Power makes feelings very clear amid contract uncertainty with Team Penske

“Go back to last year and you’ll fu**ing know”: Will Power makes feelings very clear amid contract uncertainty with Team Penske

By Chionia Colaco
Published Aug 11, 2025 02:46 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
Will Power at NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

Team Penske driver Will Power recently spoke about his race at the BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland. He spoke about proving himself to the teams looking to hire him.

Ad

The Australian drives the #12 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. The 44-year-old won the race at Portland after having a poor season so far. However, he is still looking to extend his contract, which will end at the end of this season. The topic about Power's contract extension has been around for a while, as many speculate A.J. Foyt's David Malukas will replace the drivers as he signed a technical alliance with Team Penske.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the post-race interview, Power was questioned if this win proves to his team or any other team looking to hire him that he can still win races. To which the #12 driver replied by saying (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"It's probably good on both fronts. Yeah, I mean, if you have to, I won three races last year, so if you're waiting for me to know if I'm good enough. I don't know what you're thinking like. If you're actually waiting like yeah, "this guy I am not sure that guy is good enough," just go back to last year and you'll f***ing know."
Ad
Ad

Will Power started the race in third place, and he put in a lap at the average speed of 107.038 mph to take victory at the event. He also led 78 out of the 110 laps.

Will Power speaks about his uncertain future with Team Penske as he looks for clarity.

Will Power recently spoke about how he just wants clarity about his future. Power is yet to sign a contract extension with the team for the 2026 season.

Ad

Power has been competing in the sport since 2008 and has amassed over 42 wins, 101 podiums, and 65 pole positions in his career so far. He also has two drivers' championships to his name.

However, the Australian driver is uncertain of his IndyCar future with Team Penske. He recently spoke about the same to the IndyCar insider Bob Pockrass. He said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"Yeah, I don't think I'll know until after the end of, or during the weekend in Nashville. No. I just want to know to be honest. I would like to know what I'm doing. That would be nice, that's sort of the stress will be off me, you know, where am I driving? Am I driving at all?"
Ad

With the Portland race wrapped up, the team has just two more races to announce the contract extension before the end of the 17 races campaign. Will Power's teammate Scott McLaughlin had signed a multi-year deal with the Mooresville-based outfit at the beginning of the year.

About the author
Chionia Colaco

Chionia Colaco

Writer for IndyCar

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications