“Go back to last year and you’ll fu**ing know”: Will Power makes feelings very clear amid contract uncertainty with Team Penske

Team Penske driver Will Power recently spoke about his race at the BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland. He spoke about proving himself to the teams looking to hire him.The Australian drives the #12 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. The 44-year-old won the race at Portland after having a poor season so far. However, he is still looking to extend his contract, which will end at the end of this season. The topic about Power's contract extension has been around for a while, as many speculate A.J. Foyt's David Malukas will replace the drivers as he signed a technical alliance with Team Penske.During the post-race interview, Power was questioned if this win proves to his team or any other team looking to hire him that he can still win races. To which the #12 driver replied by saying (via Bob Pockrass on X):&quot;It's probably good on both fronts. Yeah, I mean, if you have to, I won three races last year, so if you're waiting for me to know if I'm good enough. I don't know what you're thinking like. If you're actually waiting like yeah, &quot;this guy I am not sure that guy is good enough,&quot; just go back to last year and you'll f***ing know.&quot;Will Power started the race in third place, and he put in a lap at the average speed of 107.038 mph to take victory at the event. He also led 78 out of the 110 laps.Will Power speaks about his uncertain future with Team Penske as he looks for clarity.Will Power recently spoke about how he just wants clarity about his future. Power is yet to sign a contract extension with the team for the 2026 season.Power has been competing in the sport since 2008 and has amassed over 42 wins, 101 podiums, and 65 pole positions in his career so far. He also has two drivers' championships to his name.However, the Australian driver is uncertain of his IndyCar future with Team Penske. He recently spoke about the same to the IndyCar insider Bob Pockrass. He said (via Bob Pockrass on X):&quot;Yeah, I don't think I'll know until after the end of, or during the weekend in Nashville. No. I just want to know to be honest. I would like to know what I'm doing. That would be nice, that's sort of the stress will be off me, you know, where am I driving? Am I driving at all?&quot;With the Portland race wrapped up, the team has just two more races to announce the contract extension before the end of the 17 races campaign. Will Power's teammate Scott McLaughlin had signed a multi-year deal with the Mooresville-based outfit at the beginning of the year.