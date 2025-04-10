Golf lovers Scott McLaughlin and Ryan Blaney attend The Masters 2025 at Augusta National

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin was present at the Augusta National Golf Course with Team Penske’s NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney for the 2025 Masters Tournament. The two drivers are good friends and golf fanatics and are often spotted at a course during non-race weeks.

Despite having the IndyCar race this weekend at Long Beach, Scott McLaughlin decided to take time out and attend the Masters on April 8, 2025, with Blaney. The IndyCar driver shared images from the same on his Instagram as he uploaded a carousel of four pictures.

The first image was of Scott McLaughlin and Ryan Blaney on the course amid the fans. The Kiwi driver flaunted a red and blue hoodie paired with black trousers. Blaney on the other hand wore a green jumper with beige trousers.

The second image was of McLaughlin walking towards the Clubhouse at Augusta, while the last two images were scenic captures of the golf course and its surroundings. The Team Penske driver uploaded the same with a caption that read:

“Had an absolute day in the Georgia sun with my boy @ryanblaney10 - Augusta never disappoints! @themasters”

Scott McLaughlin was involved in a post-race fight with Devlin DeFrancesco at the Thermal Club regarding their crash on the warm-up lap. Ryan Blaney grabbed the opportunity with both hands to make a golfing meme about the #3 Penske drivers from the heated conversation between the two.

Ryan Blaney shared the meme on social media platform X. It was an image of the two IndyCar drivers arguing with the snippet from their argument, “You're so stupid” written in bold text. The NASCAR driver shared the same with a caption that read,

“@smclaughlin93 when I don’t give him a 2 foot gimmie in our 🏌🏻‍♂️ match Thursday…”

The Masters is the first major golf tournament of the year and takes place at Augusta National, Georgia in the first full week of April.

Graham Rahal called out Scott McLaughlin’s golfing obsession

Graham Rahal was featured in the recent episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast as he looked forward to the upcoming Long Beach Grand Prix. The host questioned the RLL driver about the golf course at Long Beach, and his golfing skills. Rahal brought up Scott McLaughlin's obsession while answering the question as he said,

“I wish I had life like Scottie Mac (Scott McLaughlin), but I haven't been able to pry away and go play any golf. In fact, I think the last time I played golf was Road America of last year.” (26:20 onwards)

“He's got to start pulling back a little bit. The man spends too much time, you know, swinging his sticks. But look, it's, you know, Scott, he's that dude's awesome. I love that guy. And he's a great golfer. So certainly have the passion,” he added.

Although Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi also play golf on a regular basis, Graham Rahal suggested that McLaughlin has the biggest obsession with the sport.

