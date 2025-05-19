Graham Rahal backs Pato O'Ward's criticism of Team Penske and IndyCar with strong one-word take 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan's Graham Rahal echoed Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward's harsh criticism of Team Penske. Team Penske saw two of their three cars disqualified on Sunday, May 18th, owing to illegalities.

The chaos began when Chip Ganassi Racing, accompanied by several competitors, led the motion to allege that Team Penske engaged in rule violations. Others noted that they had observed the modification during the initial day of qualifying on Saturday, May 17th. Soon after the complaints, the #2 and #12 cars were sent back to the garage, stating that the machines had failed inspection and would not be allowed to qualify.

Following this, O'Ward made harsh remarks on the illegality of the machines and also stated that he felt bad for Jacob Abel, who was the only one to not make the cut for the Indy 500 this year. (via IndyCar on FOX)

"They were not accidentally doing it...Honestly, I feel for Abel for everybody that did the disqualifications....Those cars weren't in regulation, I am not an engineer so I cannot tell you what they were doing, how much speed that is or if there is any speed but obviously it is nit in regulation and the rule is pretty black and white and those cars should have been in the last chance qualifier (positions 31-33). Those cars should never have been brought to LCQ because they had that yesterday, I guarantee you it is just someone pointed it out today.....they should have been disqualified yesterday. They shouldn't be doing that stuff," said Pato O'Ward.

The Mexican driver further stated that the stalwart team doesn't need to do this because they have a great driver lineup, and they themselves are a great team. Graham Rahal reshared this clip, agreeing with O'Ward's assessment.

"Truth," wrote Rahal with a hashtag preceding it

Graham Rahal expressed optimism despite a forgettable first day at Indy 500 qualifying

On Saturday, May 17, Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing shared his thoughts following the first day of qualifying for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Although he did not advance to the Fast Twelve, Rahal remained optimistic. Spain’s Alex Palou led the field on Day 1 of the PPG Armed Forces Qualifying with a top speed of 233.019 mph, while Rahal placed 30th with a run of 229.863 mph. Reflecting on the day, Rahal acknowledged the challenges but emphasized that the RLL team had implemented adjustments to the car in hopes of delivering a stronger performance at the race next Sunday.

"I shouldn't be happy to say this, but we are in the show. My guys did a wonderful job today, they stayed calm, they kept their cool...we found a lot, we improved the car, we found a couple of things that have been holding us back. I am happy for them [Rahal Letterman Lanigan crew]," said Rahal (0:04 onwards)

Graham Rahal is currently 13th in the championship standings with 92 points.

