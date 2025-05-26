Graham Rahal brings home significant amount of money despite disappointing Indy 500 result

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal did not have the best of outings at the 2025 Indy 500. But, despite this, he sounded upbeat after generating an amount of $9950 from the 200-lap race.

Rahal started his outing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from P28, and courtesy of his overtakes throughout, he managed a P20 finish in the 2025 Indy 500.

In line with this and the amount generated for the #TurnsforTroops initiative, he said via his X account:

"We knew the race would be one of attrition yesterday and we gave it all we had. Moved forward and brought home $9,950 for #TurnsForTroops on a weekend dedicated to our Armed Forces. We’ll be back in Detroit and ready to get to work."

After the first six rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Graham Rahal finds himself in 15th position (behind Josef Newgarden) in the IndyCar standings with 102 points. In the process of doing so, he has so far managed only a single top-10 finish.

Graham Rahal 'wasn't in the hunt' at the Indy 500

Graham Rahal had a strong P6 finish in Round 5 before the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The SONSIO Grand Prix on the road course turned out to be a strong one for him, and he led the majority of the race before falling back against the other rivals.

As a result, he came into the Indy 500 on the back of some new-found confidence. However, qualifying did not go well for him as he managed a P28 starting position (as discussed earlier) and during the race, he was only able to move up to P20.

The 36-year-old came up with an in-depth verdict via RLL's official website as he said:

"It was the finish, I suppose, that was predicted based on the way the rest of the month had gone, which is disappointing. I just felt like I wasn’t really in the hunt today until too late. I think we got the car much better as the race went on, but it was the last two stints. The early stints when we went a lap down, just put us in a hole and ruined our race so it’s disappointing."

Graham Rahal has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. He has so far managed nearly 280 race starts but is yet to amass an IndyCar championship or win the Indy 500.

With the 2025 event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway done and dusted, he will have to wait for next year to have another go at it. As far as the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season goes, there is much to play for Rahal. In the remaining 11 races, he would look to make his way into the Top 10 in the Drivers' standings.

