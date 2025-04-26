Graham Rahal celebrates “hell of a turnout” at personal venture event on his IG story

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's IndyCar driver, has taken the time to talk about the 'turnout' at the most recent showing of Graham Rahal Performance's (dealership) cars. In line with this, the 36-year-old, via his official Instagram account, has come up with a message for his fans.

Ad

Rahal said via Instagram Story:

"Sup, everyone, GRP Cars and coffee today, we got Elle, we got Grace back here selling merch, a lot of new stuff that we brought in just for this, it's on the racks so come in, check it out. Ah, hell of a turnout today, you know, more people than we can probably fit in the facility."

Ad

Trending

Stories l Instagram/@grahamrahal

Graham Rahal Performance was opened by the IndyCar legend in May 2017. Over the years, it has grown steadily. From being an automotive tuning/parts shop to selling exotic cars in its Zionsville, Indiana-based facility, it has come a long way.

Ad

Graham Rahal's take on the two-day Indy 500 open-test

While Graham Rahal is busy looking after the most recent showing of GRP cars in Zionsville, he also recently took part in the two-day Indy 500 open test. The event took place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 36-year-old ended his two-day outing in 16th place in the charts behind Alexander Rossi. Following the event, he took to his Instagram and came up with the following post:

Ad

"Productive couple days here at the greatest race track in the world. It doesn’t get much better than a few days under the Indiana sunshine at IMS. The hybrid has added a whole new element to this program, tricky to figure out, but feeling positive about where we are heading into the month. Up next, the Augusta of Motorsports, @barbermotorpark. 👊" Rahal wrote.

Ad

Ad

Graham Rahal has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008 and has so far managed over 270 races (six wins, 29 podiums, and five pole positions). In last year's edition of the 200-lap Indy 500, he was able to end his outing in a respectable P15.

Keeping in view the solid form that Rahal has shown for RLL in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season (P17 in drivers' standings after three races), he would be expected to produce his absolute A-game in next month's Indy 500 event. His fans and the RLL racing team will have high expectations of him.

The Indy 500 has been taking place since 1911 and over the years, has made the careers of several top drivers. While Rahal is already a legend of open-wheel racing, a win in the Indy 500 will add several stars to his already impressive CV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.