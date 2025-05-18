Graham Rahal cherishes reunion with wife Courtney Force and daughters after Indy 500 breakthrough

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing star Graham Rahal has had a tough time at the Indy 500 in his last couple of visits to the 2.5-mile oval. However, Rahal was able to make a breakthrough at this year's Indy 500 qualifying and looked forward to spending time with his wife, Courtney Force, and kids.

Rahal failed to qualify inside the Top 30 at the Indy 500 in the last couple of years. The RLL driver failed to make the cut of the Top 33 in 2023. In 2024, Rahal qualified P33 and started dead last on the grid.

However, the 36-year-old was able to make a Top 30 starting position at the 2025 Indy 500 qualifying. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver barely managed to get into the Top 30 and will start the race in P30 as he beat Marco Andretti by a whisker.

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal came out and detailed the relief of being able to make the cut for the first time in three years and looked forward to a reunion with his family. Rahal has been on the road for the last month, with the Alabama Indy GP, Sonsio GP and now the Indy 500 taking place in quick succession.

Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, and his daughters Harlan & Tinley made the trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to support the RLL driver. The 36-year-old looked forward to spending time with his family, as he said (via IndyStar):

“Now, I can enjoy tonight with my family. They came last night. I hadn’t seem them in a month because I’ve been on the road, and they’ve been at home. But it’s great to see them and enjoy tonight a little and get some sleep, because I didn’t sleep worth a damn last night, and that’s all I really wanted. I just wanted to be able to sleep well tonight. I know that sounds stupid, but that’s all I was hoping for.”

Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, shared daughter Harlan’s update following the qualifying draw

After the final practice session on Friday, a representative from all 34 IndyCar drivers participated in the qualifying draw. For Graham Rahal, it was his elder daughter Harlan who picked out the #10 tokens. However, she didn't show the token to the audience and media instantly after selecting it, and Courtney Force had to do this instead.

Courtney’s action of showing the token instead of letting Harlan do it made Rahal’s daughter mad, as the former NHRA racer shared the same on her Instagram story.

“I swear she was happy about picking #10. She was just mad at me for showing the cameras, cuz she's a big girl and wanted to do it. Oops. Mom fail,” read Courtney Force’s story.

Graham Rahal will start the 2025 Indy 500 in Row 10 with Jack Harvey and Colton Herta starting alongside him.

