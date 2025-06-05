Graham Rahal deepens NHRA partnership with father-in-law John Force's team

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing star Graham Rahal revealed the collaboration between Graham Rahal Performance and John Force Racing for the Task Force Rahal initiative. The RLL driver first partnered with JFR earlier this year for the NHRA dragsters.

IndyCar driver Rahal married NHRA legend John Force’s daughter, Courtney Force. The RLL driver announced his partnership with his father-in-law’s NHRA team as Graham Rahal Performance, one of the major sponsors on Brittany Force’s NHRA Top Fuel Dragster.

Rahal has now deepened his partnership with his father-in-law's team, as GRP and JFR joined hands for the RLL driver's latest initiative, the Task Force Rahal. As per the reports, the initiative will fund the Optimal BrainHealth for Warfighters program.

The program seeks to provide brain health tools to active-duty military, families, and veterans. The initiative will help those suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress (PTSD), and other similar issues.

Rahal's ventures, i.e., The Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation (GCRF) and Graham Rahal Performance (GRP), have come together with JFR for the initiative.

The GCR foundation uploaded a post about the same on Instagram on June 4, 2025, detailing the partnership and the initiative taken up by the Force and Rahal family. An official press release was shared on GCR’s website.

According to the press release, the initiative aims to:

“prioritize hiring veterans from diverse branches to enable broader in-person training and outreach. Funds will also be used to research and develop technological tools that can be utilized to advance cognitive performance of both active-duty and veteran service members.

“Lastly, funds will support the program’s growing partnership with Virginia High Performance, combining efforts to provide world-class in-person high performance training curriculum to active duty, veterans, first responders, and everyday Americans across the country.”

When Graham Rahal detailed the “extremely intriguing” opportunity to partner with John Force Racing

The RLL driver's decision to partner with JFR earlier this year in March brought the two powerful motorsports families together. Graham Rahal's performance was confirmed as a sponsor for JFR for the remainder of the 2025 NHRA season.

Speaking about the same, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver said:

“When John came to me and spoke of the opportunity to be present on the car, it was extremely intriguing for our company. Our expertise in service, custom fabrication, and our other offerings align very well with the drag racing community, and we wanted to put that on display.”

Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, used to race in the NHRA in the Funny Car category for John Force Racing before she decided to retire from the sport. Courtney's younger sister, Brittany, continues to race in the NHRA in the Top Fuel Dragster category.

