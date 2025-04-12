  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Graham Rahal defends RLL teammate's "fiery" side in scuffle with Scott McLaughlin

Graham Rahal defends RLL teammate's "fiery" side in scuffle with Scott McLaughlin

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Apr 12, 2025 20:50 IST
AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Graham Rahal at the GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal came out during the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and spoke about last race weekend's tussle between teammate Devlin DeFrancesco and Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin. The two drivers were involved in a heated argument after the race in the RLL pit box.

Ad

Motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass uploaded a video on April 12, of Rahal giving his two cents on the argument between DeFrancesco and McLaughlin. The reporter asked the RLL driver about DeFrancesco's fiery reaction during the tussle, to which he replied:

“I mean, I see it every day. That dude's a fiery little guy. Don't mistake the size for the size of the heart. He's an energetic dude. I certainly see both sides of it. And that's what I told him because he reached out to me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Graham Rahal then detailed the reason behind DeFrancesco and Scott McLaughlin colliding on Lap 1, which eventually led to the argument. His comments suggested that it was more of a racing incident as he said:

“I just felt that, look, there wasn't a lot of room given to him, that's for sure. I think he obviously came in a little hot, but also, we, the guys at the front were getting ready to go, so everybody in the back is feeling the rush that you've got to go, like, you got to catch up to the pack, and you know, you're going to miss the green flag.”
Ad
Ad

Scott McLaughlin and Devlin DeFrancesco came together on Lap 1 at Thermal Club which sent the Team Penske driver spinning off the track. The RLL driver dive-bombed the inside of the #3 Team Penske, and McLaughlin, who didn't realize DeFrancesco was on his inside, turned into him.

The RLL driver was given a penalty by the race stewards for the same incident. The #3 driver took to Devlin’s pit box after the race to call out the RLL driver, which then led to a fiesty exchange of words between the duo.

Ad

Graham Rahal hailed RLL’s new Team President Jay Frye

Former IndyCar President Jay Frye left the organization earlier this year after serving in the role for close to ten years, and IMS President Doug Boles was appointed as his replacement. Frye was recently signed by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as their new Team President and Graham Rahal came out and hailed the signing. He said (via RACER):

Ad
“He’s an anomaly to your traditional team president in the sense that he has experience at every level – team ownership, the budget-setter, series president, operationally, working with Hendrick Motorsports, running the Red Bull NASCAR deal, and MB2 (in NASCAR).
“So to me, Jay’s a pro in every single regard. He’s a guy that I believe strongly can run the team and take us to the next level.”
Ad

Graham Rahal himself considered stepping down from the driving role to take over a management position in his father's team but has suggested otherwise since Frye's appointment.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications