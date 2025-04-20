Graham Rahal drops a heartwarming photo with his 'girl squad'

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal shared a special family photograph on Instagram. He posted a picture of his wife, Courtney Force, and daughters, Harlan Ann Rahal and Tinley Leighton Rahal, on a beach on Saturday.

Graham Rahal drives #15 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, a team partly owned by his father Bobby Rahal, the winner of the 1986 Indianapolis 500.

On April 19, Rahal posted a picture of his family on Instagram. In it, the family can be seen posing on the beach with both their daughters dressed in pink. The 36-year-old IndyCar driver is holding his younger daughter Tinley, and his wife Courtney, dressed in white, is striking a playful pose with the elder daughter Harlan. He captioned the Instagram story, saying:

"My girl squad. @courtneyforce"

Graham Rahal's Instagram Story | Image via Instagram (@grahamrahal)

Rahal is currently 17th in the NTT IndyCar Series championship, with 45 points.

When Graham Rahal opened up on challenges of being married to a racer

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 - Practice - Source: Getty

In 2016, Graham Rahal opened up about the challenges of being married to a racer. Graham Rahal is married to drag racer Courtney Force. The duo tied the knot in 2015, and in 2020, they welcomed their first child, Harlan Ann Rahal, and welcomed Tinley Leighton Rahal in 2022.

Cortney is a former NHRA drag racer. She drove for her father's team, John Force Racing, and surpassed her sister's record for most Funny Car wins by a female driver in NHRA history.

Rahal once spoke of being worried about his racer spouse. He stated that it is an unfamiliar situation because there aren't many on the husband's side who are faced with such experiences. Speaking to IndyCar in August 2016, Rahal said:

“It’s a very unfamiliar situation. Most people in this world don’t really understand what’s that like from a husband side because they don’t have to experience that too much with their wives. Obviously for me, she’s far more than a race car driver or just another female. It’s important to me that she’s safe and luckily she is," he added. [via IndyCar]

Rahal also revealed how the couple met via the social media platform X:

“One day, I was scrolling through Twitter [X], and her name popped up. She had followed me, but I hadn’t followed her, so I clicked ‘Follow".

Rahal also disclosed the pressures of inheriting a legacy and taking it forward. He conveyed that that served as the common factor between the couple:

“There are only a handful of people in the world who could understand the pressure I have. Living in [our dads’] shadow and following in their footsteps, you don’t find a lot of people who can relate to something like that".

Rahal will be in action at the fourth round of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship, the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, on May 5.

