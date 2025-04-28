Graham Rahal drops a one-word response to IndyCar insider’s Indy 500 question

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, Graham Rahal, dropped a one-word response to a post about the upcoming Indy 500 by Tony Donohue on X. The Indianapolis 500 reporter and host of the Unverified Podcast, in a post on X, asked his followers a question about the upcoming Indy 500.

Ad

Donohue wrote:

"Who is a driver that could realistically win the #Indy500 that most would consider a dark horse?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

To which the 36-year-old Graham Rahal replied with one word.

Me.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver has entered the Indianapolis 500 17 times over his seventeen-year career. He has had three top fives and four top tens. His highest finish at the oval came in 2020, finishing third after he started in P8 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He also finished third during his 2011 outing after starting from 29th.

As for his 2025 season, Rahal qualified in P21 for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and finished the race in 12th. During the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on April 23, he qualified for the race in 18th position and took the checkered flag in 11th place.

Ad

On April 13, during the 50th anniversary of the ACURA Grand Prix, Rahal qualified in 16th for the race and finished in P22. He will look forward to improving his position at the upcoming Barber Motorsport Park race, which will be held on May 4.

Graham Rahal addresses his fiery exchange with IndyCar reporter

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal came out to speak about his fiery exchange with IndyCar reporter Nathan Brown. The argument took place after the viewership numbers of the Thermal Club Grand Prix came to light.

Ad

Nathan Brown reported about the viewership numbers on X, which caught the eye of the 34-year-old Graham Rahal. He highlighted how the race was full of strategy and overtakes, but the media chose to focus on the negative aspects of the race. This led to a heated exchange between Rahal and Brown.

While on Speed Freaks, Rahal addressed the incident:

“I feel strongly that the media has a responsibility to report things, not only accurately, but in my opinion, in a light that is cohesive, in a tone that is not divisive. And unfortunately I feel like sometimes even in Motorsports that's not the case and there's a pattern to those who do that. For me, I'm not going to sit back and just take it,” he said.

Ad

“I mean, come on now, let's have a little bit of consistency to our reporting, a little calmness to our reporting, a little bit of positivity instead of the negativity constantly to, you know, what we're saying. And ultimately that's why, you know, I said what I said and I quote, tweeted Nathan Brown and stuff, because, you know, let's not fool ourselves,” Graham Rahal added.

Ad

The viewership numbers had dropped by fifty percent compared to the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.