Graham Rahal dubs the violet Kimera EVO37 'almost as beautiful as her namesake'

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal took to Instagram to share a beautiful reaction to a recent post by Kimera Automobili, where the Italian company showcased a new custom version of its EVO37. This particular build is named “Courtney,” and it quickly caught Rahal’s eye because it shares the name of his wife, former drag racing star Courtney Force.

The Kimera EVO37 'Courtney' is a modern take on the legendary Lancia 037 rally car and is finished in a deep Hong Kong Violet paintscheme. This version stands out not just for its bold color but for its aggressive design and fine details as well.

From the front, the EVO37 'Courtney' shows off a low and wide stance with circular headlights and a sleek, sculpted hood. The dark purple paint is in reflective, while the black trim gives it a clean and elegant appearance. In the rear view, the car has a large wing, dual round taillights, and polished exhaust tips integrated into the bumper.

The turbofan wheels give the car a rally-ready feel, while the alternate set of exposed alloy wheels show off its engineering and lightweight design. A top-down photo reveals a racing-style central stripe running from nose to tail and a peek at the engine through a transparent panel in the rear.

Graham Rahal reshared Kimera's post on his Instagram Story, appreciating the looks of the EVO37 'Courtney.' He wrote:

"Almost as beautiful as her namesake ❤️,” while also tagging both his wife and the carmaker.

Screengrab of Graham Rahal's IG Story (@grahamrahal via Instagram)

Kimera originally posted the photos asking fans if they preferred the car with or without its turbofan-style wheels. The caption read:

"'Courtney' is audacious as much as the Hong Kong Violet she's painted in. Do you prefer her with or without our Turbofans?"

Graham Rahal is confident about the 2025 Indy 500 despite past struggles

Graham Rahal recently said that he feels good about where his team stands ahead of the 2025 Indy 500. During the two days of open testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 24-25, he said the car showed early signs of speed and potential.

When asked to describe his feelings in the car, Rahal noted:

“So far, I think it was okay. Like you know, I would say decent pace right away. For us, that's important, right? Just to go out and see that the car has got a little bit of natural speed as it's something we've not really had here last couple of years... So I think, like my third lap was a 222 (mph), so I was pleased with that. Obviously, we still need to work on the car balance a little bit, tire wear was extremely high; just being a green track.” (0:05 onwards)

While Graham Rahal seems confident this year, he has had a tough run at ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ in recent years. Part of the problem came after a change in the engineering department a few years ago. The team brought in engineers from Formula 1, but their approach didn’t work well, especially at the Indianapolis 500.

However, over the last off-season, the team has been focused on making improvements. According to Rahal, RHL made changes to key areas of the car, such as the gearbox and suspension parts. The goal was to match the level of detail and preparation that top teams are known for at the Indy 500.

Rahal said the team has worked hard to catch up and that there are still more upgrades coming before race day. The 109th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, with the race starting at 10:00 am ET.

