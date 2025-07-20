Graham Rahal ends Toronto qualifying on ‘awesome’ note amid a tough season with RLL

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently took part in the qualifying held at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto on Saturday, July 19. He later shared his thoughts about it via his social media.Rahal shared a tweet with his fans later in the day, where he reflected on his session and shared a few pictures from the same. He reflected on his 'awesome' stint at the qualifying, writing:&quot;P5 Awesome work by @rllracing to keep chipping away at it all weekend. Put us in a spot to go fight tomorrow. 💪#INDYCAR&quot;This marked the Indiana native's fourth top-ten in qualifying this season. The 36-year-old drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda. He put in a lap at the average speed of 105.646 mph, which placed him in 5th place.Graham Rahal's 2025 season is off to a decent start as he qualified in 21st place and finished in 12th place at the season's maiden race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2. During the recently held Synk 275 race, he qualified in 14th place, made up places, and eventually finished in 11th place.&quot;Success is measured in many different ways&quot;- Graham Rahal speaks about his 300th race startsGraham Rahal recently spoke about his 300th career race start in the IndyCar series, which took place at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 16. He also spoke about how success is measured in many different ways.In light of this, while in conversation with Eric Smith from IndyCar.com, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver spoke about his consecutive race starts in IndyCar and how he has not missed a single race since July 2010, Edmonton. He said:&quot;Success is measured in many different ways, and when you look at wins, maybe it's not enough, but I've been fortunate to have a long career here. But hopefully there's still a ways to go.&quot;“Three hundred races, I think what I'm most fortunate about is to have been able to stay, knock on wood, pretty healthy through those times, and hopefully that will continue, as well,” he further added.With this achievement, Graham Rahal has joined fellow driver Scott Dixon, who took part in his 410th race at the same event. He also joined the likes of Mario Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves, and many more who have completed a century or triple century of career race starts. Notably, Graham Rahal has been in the sport since 2008 and has six wins and 146 top-tens to his name. The Indiana native currently sits in 19th place in the drivers' championship with 169 points to his credit.