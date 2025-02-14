Graham Rahal flaunts vintage Porsche cars up for sale at GRP, ft. 2004 Carrera GT

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal shared pictures of his vintage Porsche cars up for sale on his Instagram. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver uploaded a story of the Porsche Carrera GT himself and shared a couple of stories uploaded by a team member working at GRP.

Rahal owns the Graham Rahal Performance store based in Zionsville, Indiana, which facilitates the sale of new and used performance automobiles, services, and parts. A new lot of vintage Porsches have been on sale, posted on Graham Rahal Performance, as the IndyCar driver shared the same on his Instagram.

The first story uploaded by the RLL driver was a silver Porsche Carrera GT, produced between 2004-06, the car features a 5.7L V10 mated to a six-speed manual transmission, delivering the power to the rear wheels. A little over 1200 units were produced by Porsche, as a Carrera GT in good condition costs around 1.5 Million in the second-hand market.

“@grahamrahalperformance - 1500 miles - 2 owners from new - recall and major service complete,” read the caption of the story uploaded by Graham Rahal.

Image credits: Instagram/@grahamrahal

GRP Team Member Big David uploaded the next couple of stories shared by Rahal. The second story featured a 1993 Porsche Turbo 3.6 in Blossom Yellow, a 1992 Porsche Turbo 3.3 in Amethyst Metallic, and a 1998 Porsche Turbo WSL2 in Ocean Blue Metallic up for sale by GRP

Image credits: Instagram/@grahamrahal

The last story featured a set of contemporary Porsches, built in the 2000s. It contained a 2024 Porsche GT3 RS with 66 miles, a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with 7800 miles, and a 2011 Porsche GT2 RS with 1415 miles on the odometer.

Image credits: Instagram/@grahamrahal

The Graham Rahal Performance store opened in May 2017, and is based upon the RLL driver's passion for working and tuning the cars since he was 15 years old.

“One of the best drivers”: Graham Rahal details the reason behind his winless streak

Graham Rahal drives for his father's IndyCar team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and last won a race in 2017 at the Detroit Grand Prix. The RLL driver detailed the reason behind his winless streak and explained how he's been one of the best drivers on track on race day, but things have not gone his way.

Rahal said, via IndyCar:

“Sometimes you do everything flawlessly, and it simply doesn’t go your way. That’s becoming increasingly hard. I genuinely feel like on Sundays, I’m one of the best drivers out here. I really feel like when it comes to race day, there are not many drivers that can put a whole race together like I can.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of near-misses, and that’s a major frustration when it continuously bounces the wrong direction.”

Rahal will be teaming up with 2024 Indy NXT champion Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco for the 2025 IndyCar season, which starts on March 2 at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix.

