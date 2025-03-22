Graham Rahal gets honest about dad Bobby Rahal's untouched IndyCar record before confronting it at the Thermal Club GP

Graham Rahal is the son of IndyCar legend and current team owner Bobby Rahal. The 72-year-old won three championships in his time in the open-wheel racing series and also had a peculiar record amassed to his name of winning the most inaugural races.

Ad

Bobby made his debut in 1982 and left his mark on the IndyCar scene from the get-go. He won his first race during his rookie season, at the fourth round in Cleveland, and became the inaugural winner of the Grand Prix.

This trend continued at several other races, which led him to claim victories at five inaugural races over his expansive racing career. With Thermal Club hosting its first championship race on Sunday, March 23, his son, Graham Rahal shared his thoughts on how his father had been so successful on newly added tracks and how he could add to his legacy by winning at Thermal Club (via Frontstrecth Open Wheel).

Ad

Trending

"[He] won a lot. I know Cleveland, Toronto, [and] New Hampshire. But I guess it's inaugural right because it's a real race. I mean it would be awesome to do [win the race] and Tim [Rogers], the owner of this place has been awesome to me on a personal level. Since day one, just extremely courteous but you know a fascinating guy; it'd be awesome to win the first race here with him and enjoy with a lot of the members and also the fans."

Ad

Ad

The 36-year-old did not finish last year's race at Thermal Club, despite being one of the 12 racers to qualify for the race.

Graham Rahal opens up on the Thermal Club circuit

Graham Rahal at the NTT INDYCAR Series Gallagher Grand Prix - Source: Getty

With Graham Rahal already having experience racing around Thermal Club once before, he will be looking to maximize his chances this year. The track's unique characteristics with its undulating challenges and high-speed corners act tough on the tires, urging drivers to caress them through the race.

Ad

Commenting on how bad Thermal Club is on the tires, Rahal said (via IndyCar):

"I feel like they are pretty different in many regards, what I need to be testing out is my neck. You know, Thermal is a kill. I'm not worried about the rest of me, but Thermal is a killer. It's got some high-speed corners, a lot of long-duration high-speed areas and you know, stuff like that."

Ad

During the solitary practice session held till now, reigning winner, Alex Palou has led the timing sheets. Meanwhile, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal finished the session in 22nd place.

The six-time race winner will be hoping for a better result come raceday and possibly add another win to his tally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback