Graham Rahal gives verdict on Will Power potentially driving for RLL amid uncertainty at Team Penske

Graham Rahal has given his take on the two-time IndyCar champion, Will Power, potentially driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. There is uncertainty around Power's Team Penske future, with him not having signed a contract extension for 2026.

Will Power, just like Graham Rahal, is one of the veteran drivers on the modern IndyCar grid. Specifically talking about Power, he has a wealth of experience, having competed in over 270 races and securing 42 wins, 101 podiums, and 65 pole positions.

If the 44-year-old is on the market for 2026, he will be an asset for any team, and in line with this, Graham Rahal, via the Pit Pass Indy podcast, has shed light on the former potentially driving for RLL.

"The question is, is he really on the market or is he not? You know, I have a lot of respect and time for Willy, I love Will, and I think he'll be a great asset for a team like us, but the reality is, I'm not even so sure he's actually, is he available or is he not, you know. I mean you here both sides, so we'll see what happens," said Graham Rahal (21:31 onwards).

The 2025 IndyCar season has not proved as one of the most fruitful campaigns for Will Power and the Team Penske outfit. They've had one issue or the other during the majority of the Grand Prix weekends, and because of this, Power is currently in ninth place in the drivers' standings. He has so far managed one pole position, five top-five, and seven top-ten finishes.

Notably, Power's Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin is on a long-term contract with the team, having signed a new deal ahead of the start of the 2025 IndyCar season.

Graham Rahal 'couldn't care less' about 2025 IndyCar championship

While Graham Rahal has talked about the potential of Will Power wearing the Rahal Letterman Lanigan racing gear in 2026, via the same Pit Pass Indy Podcast, he also asserted that he does not care about the 2025 IndyCar championship.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou could potentially wrap up the title this week at the Portland race or in the next rounds, and in line with this, Rahal has made it known that he does not care, as he is not in the championship fight.

"Yeah, I think, I don't know man, I'm not so sure that it's as big of a deal as people think. Obviously, we want the championship to go to the very end, but, hell I'm not even in the championship, at this point, I couldn't care less." 21:04 onwards.

Alex Palou is leading the 2025 IndyCar standings with 590 points, whereas second-placed Pato O'Ward is on 469 with three races remaining. Graham Rahal, on his end, is way down in P19 with only 213 points.

