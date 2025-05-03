Graham Rahal intends to honor hilarious kissing bet if he wins IndyCar's Alabama GP

RLL star Graham Rahal was questioned about the comments he had made about the Alabama Indy Grand Prix back in the early 2010s. The 36-year-old had made a bet back in the day and was reminded of the same during the 2025 race weekend at the venue, as Rahal suggested that he intends to honour the bet.

The Alabama Indy Grand Prix first featured on the IndyCar calendar in 2010 and since then has been a regular part of the calendar, except for 2020, when it was cancelled due to COVID. Rahal has never won around the 2.38-mile circuit and was recently reminded of the bet he had made in the 2010s.

After the first few races at the Barber Motorsports Park, Rahal promised to swim across the lake and kiss the statue of the lady in it if he won the race. IndyCar's official account uploaded a video of a reporter reminding Rahal about the same on X. The reporter said:

“Rahal said he'll swim out and kiss the lady in the lake and have the post-race victory celebration at Rusty's.”

“Honestly, I would still live up to that bet for sure,” replied Rahal.

The RLL driver was then questioned whether he recalled when it was that he made the bet, to which he replied:

“That had to be, like, early 2010s, probably 2012 or 2013 is when I would say something like that.”

Although Graham Rahal decided to honor his bet, he was scared of the snapping turtles in the lake. He added:

“I'm a little worried about alligator snapping turtles. They exist down here. Really don't need to get bitten. But Rusty's barbecue if you've never been, it is a staple of Leeds, Alabama and it is one of our favorite parts of this entire week.”

Graham Rahal also reacted to the video uploaded on X by IndyCar and reshared the same with a tweet that read:

“A bets a bet.”

Graham Rahal is currently 17th in the IndyCar standings.

Graham Rahal looks forward to “Wild Day” at Barber Motorsports Park

Graham Rahal finished the first practice session at Barber Motorsports Park in P18. The RLL driver was six-tenths off the pace of the fastest driver, Marcus Ericsson, and completed a total of 19 laps in the session.

Rahal shared his thoughts after the practice session and looked forward to the qualifying session on Saturday, May 3 with a post on X.

“Love ripping around this place! Car is in the window and tomorrow’s weather looks spicy, should be a wild day!”

Inclement weather is expected for the Saturday sessions at the Barber Motorsport Park, which should make for an exciting day at the event.

