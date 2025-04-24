Graham Rahal makes his feelings known after a “solid first day” in Indy 500 open test 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal expressed his feelings after the first day of IMS testing. On April 23rd, the IndyCar drivers arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to begin the preparation for the high-octane battle at the Indy 500 scheduled for May 25th.

This year marks the debut of hybrid power units at the Indy 500, which is uncharted territory for the drivers. With just two days of testing, all 34 drivers are getting their first real taste of what awaits them at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Summarising his 'solid first day', Graham Rahal briefly explained how he faced an almost hiccup but had a great outing for the test. (via X)

"Cut it a little close in 3 and just barely caught the fence. We’re good though! Other than that a pretty solid first day and we get to crank up the boost tomorrow," wrote Rahal.

Before attempting to conquer the crown jewel of motorsports, the 27 full-time IndyCar drivers will battle it out on May 4 at Barber Motorsports Park.

When Graham Rahal opened up on the challenges of having a racer as a partner

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 - Practice - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, is a former NHRA drag racer. The 36-year-old has driven for her father's team, John Force Racing, just like her partner Rahal, who drives for his father's team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

In 2016, Graham Rahal spoke candidly about the unique challenges of being married to a fellow motorsports athlete. The couple got married in 2015 and expanded their family when they welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020, followed by the arrival of their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, in 2022.

Graham Rahal opened up about the demands of being married to a racer. The 36-year-old highlighted the rare situation, as there aren't as many husbands who face such experiences. Speaking to IndyCar in August 2016, Rahal said:

“It’s a very unfamiliar situation. Most people in this world don’t really understand what’s that like from a husband side because they don’t have to experience that too much with their wives. Obviously for me, she’s far more than a race car driver or just another female. It’s important to me that she’s safe and luckily she is."

Rahal also revealed how the couple met on social media, and the fact that the couple has inherited a legacy from their respective fathers is what led them to bond.

“One day, I was scrolling through Twitter, and her name popped up. She had followed me, but I hadn’t followed her, so I clicked ‘Follow'".

“There are only a handful of people in the world who could understand the pressure I have. Living in [our dads’] shadow and following in their footsteps, you don’t find a lot of people who can relate to something like that".

Rahal is currently 17th in the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 45 points.

