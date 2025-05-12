Graham Rahal makes a surprising comparison between Alex Palou and Scott Dixon's IndyCar dominance

Alex Palou is etching his name in the history books with his start to the 2025 championship campaign. Graham Rahal, who recently had a wheel-to-wheel battle with the Spaniard at the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix, has shared how the reigning champion's dominance portrays a glimpse of Scott Dixon's career.

The 28-year-old made his debut in the IndyCar field in 2020. Before that, Dixon was the star driver at the team, having won his sixth title in 2020. But, since then, the tide has turned in the favor of Palou, who has won three championships and is mounting a stern title bid to bag the 2025 championship as well.

Palou has won four of the first five races and has finished every race in the top two. This has showcased his prowess behind the wheel of a racecar, and Rahal recently shared his thoughts on the CGR driver's dominant run.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver looked over to Palou's impressive racecraft at the wheel of a racecar. He explained how Alex Palou's dominant run of form brings back the fond memories of Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Scott Dixon's championship runs, and said (via WISHTV):

"I’ve never seen anybody this dominant. [Scott] Dixon, his teammate, is the one guy that you would say we’ve seen dominant over a career. Never like this."

Even staying flawless wasn't enough for Graham Rahal to keep Alex Palou at bay

Graham Rahal at the INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The CGR outfit has two massive names on the IndyCar grid in Scott Dixon and Alex Palou. The two drivers alone account for nine titles, with a potential 10th championship on the horizon.

Reflecting on battling with the reigning champion at the IMS road course for the race win, Graham Rahal revealed how he had to be flawless for a chance of victory, which was still not enough, as he said (via IndyCar):

"Those cars (Chip Ganassi Racing) are in a league of their own. The grip that they have, the ability to follow so close compared to everybody else, I just don’t know. I am genuinely proud. I don’t think I locked up once. I don’t think I put a wheel wrong. I defended as best I could. They’re in a different stratosphere of grip. We tried our best. The Honda was quick today."

"I tried to just drive as flawlessly as I could because I knew that was the only way to beat him."

Graham Rahal eventually finished sixth on the grid after his pace on the second stint plummeted, and his final pit stop held him back as he suffered a slow stop after leading 49 of the 85 laps at the road course.

