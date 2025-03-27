Graham Rahal pours his heart out for "bravest" US veteran on Medal of Honor Day

Veteran IndyCar driver Graham Rahal recently came up with a heartfelt message for retired US Marine and Medal of Honor recipient 2025 Kyle Carpenter on 25th March's celebration of National Medal of Honor Day.

Rahal is well-known for the various charities that he runs, some of which contribute to the US Army. Following Kyle Carpenter's recent award, the former took to his Instagram handle to thank Carpenter and penned a heartfelt caption.

"Little late to the day, but wanted to mention what a badass this human being is, and it’s one of the highlights of my life to have met you @chiksdigscars! Medal of Honor recipient on this National Medal of Honor Day. Do you know how rare it is to meet one of the bravest men to ever live? There is 61 living recipients out of 341M living US citizens. That’s .00000017% out of the population! INSANE! Baddest humans to grace this earth. Kyle, not only are you the bravest and most unselfish human (read his story if you haven’t) I know but you’re a damn good man. You’re my hero my Kyle. 🇺🇸 #MedalOfHonorDay @cmohsociety," Rahal wrote.

Graham Rahal recently met Kyle Carpenter during the 2025 IndyCar season-opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The 36-year-old's "Riding with Rahal" campaign is well-known for its contribution toward US Army veterans. On the occasion of this year's Indy 500, fans have been urged to donate a minimum of $50 to have their name on Rahal's car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway event and all donations will support veteran’s initiatives.

Graham Rahal managed an impressive P11 at Thermal Club

Graham Rahal drives during qualifying for the NTT INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

While Graham Rahal took time out to interact with retired US Marine Kyle Carpenter, the former had an impressive outing in last Sunday's 65-lap Thermal Club Grand Prix.

Rahal started his outing from P18 on the grid but was able to make some moves during the race to end his campaign with a P11 finish. He ended up behind Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon.

Following the event, Rahal shared a post on Instagram and captioned it:

"+7 to end the day P11. Gave it all we had! Just need to tidy up Saturday a bit and we’ll be in the fight. See ya in Long Beach!"

Graham Rahal has been in sublime form during the ongoing season of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. After the first two rounds, he currently finds himself in 12th place in the drivers' championship. This is already six places higher than where he ended the 2024 campaign (P18). Next up on the 2025 IndyCar race calendar is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (April 11-13).

