Graham Rahal reacts to Fox’s major achievement at the Indy 500

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal has shared his reaction to a post made about the recently concluded Indy 500 viewership numbers. The Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern shared a tweet about viewership numbers accumulated during the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on his X account.

Stern wrote:

".@FoxTV got 7.050 million viewers for Sunday's Indy 500, according to Nielsen fast national ratings, up from 5.344 million last year on @NBC + @Peacock, in what the network says is the most-watched edition of the race since 2008."

The 36-year-old Rahal reacted to the above by writing:

"💪🏻 @IndyCarOnFOX did just a wonderful job promoting all month long for this. Thankful to Fox for their efforts! @FOXSports"

This year's Indianapolis 500 attracted more viewers than the Daytona 500, making it the most watched Indy 500 since 2008. Notably, this was the first time that Fox aired the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'.

The #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver made his 18th start at the Indianapolis 500. He started the race in 28th place and made his way up to seventeenth place with the help of a few on track retirements.

As for his 2025 season, the American driver qualified in 21st position at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2 and finished the race in 12th place. Then during the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, he qualified for the race in 15th place and finished in 22nd place.

At the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10, Rahal qualified in second place and finished the race in sixth place. He will be looking forward to improving his performance at the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix, which is set to take place on June 1.

Graham Rahal speaks about his Indy 500 performance

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently opened up about his performance at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. The American driver previously displayed a strong performance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course during the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10. He had led the majority of the race but fell behind on lap 58 after a strategic error.

However, the 36-year-old came into the Indianapolis weekend with confidence, which was soon crushed as he qualified in 28th place ( as mentioned above) and finished the race in 17th. The American driver spoke about his performance at the Indianapolis 500 via the RLL website, in which he stated,

"It was the finish, I suppose, that was predicted based on the way the rest of the month had gone, which is disappointing. I just felt like I wasn’t really in the hunt today until too late. I think we got the car much better as the race went on, but it was the last two stints. The early stints when we went a lap down, just put us in a hole and ruined our race so it’s disappointing."

Graham Rahal has been competing in the IndyCar series since 2008 but has not been able to win an IndyCar series championship or even the Indy 500.

