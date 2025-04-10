Graham Rahal reacts as IndyCar signs "top tier" primary sponsor for Iowa double-header

Graham Rahal has congratulated the new IndyCar sponsor, Sukup, for signing as the weekend sponsor in Iowa. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver penned a message on X revealing how their owners are a top-tier family and was happy for their success.

Since 2022, a grocery chain, Hy-Vee, used to sponsor the Iowa race weekend. This tradition was understood to carry over to the 2025 IndyCar season, but the supermarket chain was replaced by an Iowa-based grain bin manufacturer.

Sukup is the largest family-owned grain bin manufacturer and got the bragging rights for the IndyCar Iowa race weekend. With Graham Rahal having met Steve Sukup in his previous visits to Iowa, he shared his happiness by penning a congratulatory message to Sukup, as he wrote on X:

"Congrats to Steve and the @SukupMfg family. I’ve known them since the first time I went to Iowa Speedway, and they’re absolutely a top tier family, and massively charitable. Great family, great race! @SteveSsukup."

On the other hand, the 36-year-old will work with a new team leader at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, as Jay Frye joined RLL as the team President.

Graham Rahal sides with former IndyCar President's arrival at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal at the INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

With the former IndyCar president taking over the president's role at RLL, Graham Rahal will have a new face within the team. Though he would not be affected much by Jay Frye's arrival, he shared his views on the 60-year-old's massive track record and said (via RACER):

"I’m still bound to helping wherever I can, but what Jay does is bring something that is atypical. He’s an anomaly to your traditional team president in the sense that he has experience at every level – team ownership, the budget-setter, series president, operationally, working with Hendrick Motorsports, running the Red Bull NASCAR deal, and MB2 (in NASCAR).

"He and I think the same way, but he and dad (Bobby Rahal) also think the same way, which is even more important. And frankly, I think you can trust the man to run the team and to do what he needs to do, because he has that experience."

Meanwhile, Jay Frye will be given the responsibility to take the team out of the lean patch that the squad has faced over the past few years. RLL's last win came in 2023.

Graham Rahal is a seasoned veteran and has been able to work around the flaws of his team's IndyCar. Despite this, he has only been able to bag a best result of 11th so far this season.

Moreover, the 36-year-old experienced a podium-less campaign last year and will be working along with Frye to bring the team back to its former glory.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More