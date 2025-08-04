Graham Rahal reacts to RLL Racing’s IMSA result as team nears split with BMW 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently reacted to the Team RLL BMW clinching a 1-2 at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He shared a tweet congratulating the team.On Sunday, August 3, the RLL BMW team finished 1-2 at the Road America race. Philip Eng and Dries Vanthoor drove the #24 RLL BMW car to claim the first victory of the season for the team.This victory comes after the announcement of RLL and BMW parting ways after 17 years at the end of the season. The announcement was made earlier this year. Graham Rahal shared a post via his X account congratulating the team on their victory.&quot;What a day! @BMWUSARacing w/ @RLLracing WINS! P1/2 at @roadamerica. Congrats to our team for a hell of a performance.&quot;This also marked BMW's first win since September 2024, when they won at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They finished the race with a 1-2 with Philip Eng taking 1st place.As for Graham Rahal's season, he has had a decent 2025 season so far, as he qualified in 18th at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23. He finished the race in 11th place. At the recently held Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race, on July 20, Rahal started in fifth place and finished the race in seventh place.Graham Rahal shares his thoughts about IndyCar criticsGraham Rahal recently spoke about his critics. The Indiana native has struggled for the past few seasons to get a good result. His last podium was at IMS Road Course Indy Grand Prix, with his last win in 2017 in Detroit, where he won the double header.During a press conference held prior to the 2025 Mid-Ohio race, alongside his father and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner, Bobby Rahal, the Indiana native was questioned about whether he thought of himself as a driver who could fight at the front for the team.&quot;Yeah, I think I am, well, look at the qualifying results. They speak for themselves,&quot; Graham Rahal replied (via ASAP Sports). &quot;I'm sick and tired of hearing, 'He can't drive. He's only there because of his dad'... all this bullshit. It gets old because the reality is (that) the performance and qualifying, in particular, speak for themselves.&quot;At the beginning of the season the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver had adequate results, but in the past few races he has managed to consistently place himself in the top ten.The 36-year-old's best qualifying result this season was at the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10, where he qualified in second place and finished the race sixth. Graham Rahal currently sits in 19th in the drivers' championship with 213 points to his name.