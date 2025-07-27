Graham Rahal reflects on his qualifying effort after outpacing RLL teammates at Laguna Seca

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently took part in the qualifying session held at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. He later shared his thoughts about his qualifying via social media.The 36-year-old put up a post on the same day, where he looked back on his session and shared a few pictures from the same. Here's what he wrote:&quot;P8 for the show. Knocking on the door of the Fast 6 again today. Such a rewarding track to drive, ready for a solid day tomorrow. 👊#INDYCAR&quot;This will mark Rahal's fifth top-ten start this season. He drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda. His best time was at 1:09:2658 at an average speed of 116.317 mph, which placed him in eighth position. His teammate Louis Foster followed him in ninth place, while his other teammate Devlin DeFrancesco qualified in last place.Graham Rahal has had a good season so far. He qualified in 21st place at the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2. He finished the race in 12th place. During his race at the Synk 275, he qualified in 14th place and finished in 11th place.Graham Rahal spoke about how success is 'measured in many different ways'Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently spoke about his 300th career race start at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 that was held on June 16. Notably, he highlighted how 'success is measured in many different ways'.While talking to Eric Smith from IndyCar.com, the Indiana native spoke about his consecutive race starts in IndyCar and how he has not missed a single race since Edmonton, July 2010.&quot;Success is measured in many different ways, and when you look at wins, maybe it's not enough, but I've been fortunate to have a long career here. But hopefully there's still a ways to go.&quot; Rahal said.“Three hundred races, I think what I'm most fortunate about is to have been able to stay, knock on wood, pretty healthy through those times, and hopefully that will continue, as well,” he further added.With this feat, Rahal has now joined fellow driver Scott Dixon, who also marked his 410th career race start in IndyCar at the same event. He also joined the likes of Mario Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves, and many more who have completed a century or a triple century of IndyCar career race starts.Notably, Graham Rahal has been in the sport since 2008 and has six wins and 146 top-tens to his name. The #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver currently sits in 20th place in the drivers' championship with 195 points to his credit.