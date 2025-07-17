Graham Rahal's dad Bobby Rahal reveals complex nature of their professional relationship in IndyCar

Bobby Rahal recently shared his thoughts on the complex relationship with his son Graham Rahal in IndyCar. The former is the co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, where Graham races full-time in IndyCar.

Graham Rahal has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. Moreover, he has been making his trade regularly with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing since 2013.

In line with the relationship Bobby Rahal has with Graham Rahal within IndyCar, the former said (via an interview with IndyCar):

"I want to say it was probably in 2013 or something. Anyways, he was running well like third and fourth and he we went up to the keyhole and got in there a little too hot, cold tires after a pit stop, went off, kind of drive through the gravel trap, got going again, Then I said to him as he was going down the back straight, I said, we don't wanna do that again, do we?" (10:35 onwards)

He further added:

"When we first got together, I said, you know, the real challenge here is yoi're gonna have to treat me like the owner, I'm going to have to treat you like the driver, not like I'm your father." (From 11:04 onwards)

Graham Rahal, so far in his career, has secured over 270 IndyCar race starts and has also managed to put on board six Grand Prix wins, 29 podiums, and five pole positions. He is currently in 19th place in the 2025 drivers' standings, after the double-header at Iowa last week.

Graham Rahal had a 'good day' in Race 1 at the Iowa Speedway

Graham Rahal has put in some strong performances for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team this year. In last week's Race 1 at the Iowa Speedway, He started the 275-lap race from P14 and by the end of it, made his way up to P11.

During a post-race interview, the 36-year-old driver said (via RLL website):

"It was a good day for us. We should have been in the top-10 there, if not better. Had I figured out some of the stuff I figured out late (in the race) earlier, I probably would have been in the top five or so. But look, we’ve got a lot of good things for tomorrow and we start further up. We feel like we’ve got a pretty good race car."

While Graham Rahal had a decent outing in Saturday's race, Sunday's event did not turn out to be as fruitful. Despite securing a P10 starting position, he ultimately ended his outing way down in P19.

In 2024, the 36-year-old was able to end the 17-race campaign in 18th place in the drivers' standings with 251 points. Considering this and that he is currently in 19th place in the 2025 standings with 169 points, it is going to be interesting to see in what position Rahal will end this year's campaign.

Round 13 of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar campaign heads to Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto at the Streets of Toronto circuit this week.

