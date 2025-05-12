Graham Rahal’s disappointing radio communication following the Sonsio defeat surfaces

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal delivered a strong performance at the high-stakes Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 10, leading 49 of the 85 laps. It was a standout weekend for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, as all three team drivers advanced to the Firestone Fast Six, with Rahal earning a front-row start.

Launching from P2, Graham Rahal got the better of Alex Palou heading into Turn 1 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, seizing the early lead. However, despite showing significant speed for a brief period, Rahal succumbed to Palou's threat on Lap 58, subsequently falling into the ranks. To add to that, on laps 62-63, a slow pit stop also contributed to ending Rahal's campaign to achieve a podium finish. He came home in 6th position, scoring 31 points.

A video released by the official X account of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship shows post-race moments of Rahal having a conversation with his team. The caption reads:

"Disappointed, but focused on getting better. Listen to @GrahamRahal after the checkered flag at the #IndyGP."

When the team came on the radio to congratulate Rahal for a good race, stating, "Nice Job, Buddy", Rahal let his emotions show, sending an honest message.

"I did my best today, guys. We were just never fast enough. I held them off as long as I could. But they are not in our league, unfortunately, still."

Graham Rahal is currently 13th in the championship standings with 92 points.

Graham Rahal reflects upon the team's progress before Sonsio GP

AUTO: AUG 17 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal bagged a strong second-place result in the competitive qualifying session for the Sonsio Grand Prix, held on Saturday, May 10. However, Similar to the outcome of the race, Rahal led much of the qualifying session but was stumped in the closing moments by Chip Ganassi Racing’s championship leader, Alex Palou, whose superior tire strategy proved decisive.

Rahal, representing Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, celebrated his team's strong performance in the post-qualifying press conference, highlighting that it was extremely rewarding.

"It's just nice strategically, for something to actually play out right. I mean that's why, maybe, it's most rewarding for all of us sitting up here. You know, we thought long and hard this week about, like, we gotta maximize qualifying, we got to start at the front, because we do have pace and we haven't been doing it this year." Rahal said.

Notably, both of his teammates, Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco, also advanced to the Firestone Fast Six.

Along with Rahal, 27 full-time drivers and 7 part-time drivers will battle it out on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500, scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

