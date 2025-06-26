Graham Rahal's father Bobby Rahal named grand marshal for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Graham Rahal's father and three-time IndyCar Champion and Indianapolis 500 Winner, Bobby Rahal, has been named grand marshal for the second time this season. On June 25, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and American Honda Motor Co. Inc. revealed that Bobby Rahal will act as the honorary grand marshal for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, taking place on Sunday, July 6.

The senior Rahal, who won the races at Mid-Ohio in 1985 and 1986, has now come full circle, as he will be overseeing it wearing the hat of the grand marshal. Speaking about announcing the iconic words, “Drivers, start your engines!” and participating in pre-race ceremonies, Rahal expressed his feelings.

“It’s a great honor to be the grand marshal for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio,” Rahal said. “Mid-Ohio played an important role in my personal and professional life. I went to the first-ever race there with my father in 1962 and made annual trips there after that, sometimes twice a year. I got my first win at Mid-Ohio in my SCCA class in 1974, won both IROC races I competed in there, won the Lumberman’s race and, of course, the two INDYCAR races in 1985 and 1986.”

Hailing from Ohio, Bobby Rahal has a long-standing and successful history at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. During the course of his career, the three-time IndyCar champion earned podium finishes in half of his 16 starts at the track. His impressive record includes eight top-three results, with his final appearances in 1997 and 1998 both ending in podium finishes.

Bobby Rahal was also named the grand marshal for the Monterey SportsCar Championship

AUTO: AUG 11 NTT INDYCAR Series Gallagher Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In the last week of April, Bobby Rahal was selected to serve as the grand marshal for the Monterey SportsCar Championship IMSA event held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in May. The former IndyCar driver had shared his excitement and appreciation for the honor.

Beyond his decorated racing career, Rahal is also a co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, a prominent team competing in both the IndyCar and IMSA series. His son, Graham Rahal, is one of the team’s drivers. Rahal also holds a deep connection to Laguna Seca, a venue where his legacy continues with his recent marshal role. Speaking of the same, he said,

“When I first came here in 1979, this place was hallowed ground to me,” Rahal said, “I fell in love with the place, it suited me and I suited it, and I had a number of great days here.” (vialocalnewsmatters)

Lauri Eberhart, CEO of Friends of Laguna Seca, expressed his feelings about having Rahal onboard.

“Bobby has played an extraordinary role in shaping American motorsports, and his presence will be an inspiration to fans and competitors alike,” she said.

The Monterey SportsCar Championship IMSA weekend took place on May 9-11.

