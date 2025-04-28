Graham Rahal’s father Bobby Rahal shares his true feelings on being named grand marshal of Monterey SportsCar Championship

Three-time IndyCar Champion and Indianapolis 500 Winner, Bobby Rahal, has been named grand marshal of the Monterey SportsCar Championship IMSA race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, scheduled for next month. The IndyCar veteran has expressed his feelings over the appointment.

Aside from being the champion and a legendary name in the sport, Bobby Rahal co-owns Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which is one of the well-known outfits in IndyCar and International Motor Sports Association races. His son Graham Rahal also drives for his team.

Bobby Rahal has a long-standing history at the raceway, where he has been appointed as the Marshal. Speaking of the same, he said:

“When I first came here in 1979, this place was hallowed ground to me,” Rahal said, “I fell in love with the place, it suited me and I suited it, and I had a number of great days here.” (vialocalnewsmatters)

Lauri Eberhart, CEO of Friends of Laguna Seca, said that it is an honor to have Rahal onboard.

“Bobby has played an extraordinary role in shaping American motorsports, and his presence will be an inspiration to fans and competitors alike,” she said.

The Monterey SportsCar Championship IMSA weekend is scheduled to take place on May 9-11.

When Bobby Rahal detailed the dynamics of Graham Rahal and Courtney Force

Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Three New Vehicles From Its Special Vehicle Operations Division, Including Global Debut Of Top Of The Line 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography - Source: Getty

Bobby Rahal's racer son, Graham Rahal, is married to Courtney Force, a former drag racer. According to senior Rahal, the power couple of American Motorsports understands each other better because of their similar background and history.

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force have been married since 2015. They became parents to their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020, followed by the birth of their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, in 2022.

Notably, both individuals have competed for racing teams owned by their fathers. Force raced under John Force Racing, the NHRA team founded by her father, while Rahal competes in the IndyCar Championship for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, co-owned by his father.

In line with this, speaking to the New York Times in 2016, Rahal detailed how the couple is well aware of the risks involved and the expectations from them.

"I think it is a positive, because they both understand the demands that are placed on each other. They don't have to explain to each other what they have to do, and why. They both recognize the risks - although I'm sure they don't dwell on that. You appreciate what each other is doing."

Graham Rahal is currently 17th in the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 45 points.

