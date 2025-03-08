"Graham Rahal's been the team dad": Rookie Louis Foster shares interesting relationship with veteran IndyCar teammate

Graham Rahal went back to his racing roots with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2013 and has been with the team since. The Ohio-based team is seemingly in a restructuring process, and debutant Louis Foster opened up on how the 36-year-old is the team "dad."

Ad

Foster was part of the Andretti squad in the Indy NXT series. He raced in the championship for two years and won the title last year. This was enough for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to warrant him a drive with the team for the 2025 season.

While Louis Foster's day at St. Petersburg lasted only a few turns, he had a lot to reflect on in his journey with the RLL squad. Subsequently, when asked by Bruce Martin on the Pit Pass Indy podcast on his relationship with Graham Rahal, the Briton said:

Ad

Trending

"Graham [Rahal's] been the team dad to be honest. So, its been great, Graham's a really great dude. He knows a lot about IndyCar racing, I mean he led his first IndyCar race when I was about four years old, so he's been around a lot...He's really good with getting the best out of people that's what I think I have seen a lot out of him recently with the team and the new personnel, he's really great at bringing people together."

Ad

Ad

RLL won its last race in 2023 and has not been a constant threat for race wins since the 2020 season.

Graham Rahal asserts his faith in Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal at the 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal has six race victories under his belt in IndyCar. All these victories came with the RLL squad. However, he has not returned to winning ways since the 2017 Detroit Grand Prix.

Ad

Despite this, the 36-year-old has remained with the household team and aims to take the team back to its former glory. Revealing how the team is on the right trajectory, Rahal said (via IndyCar):

"I do think what people fail to mention about our team is the direction is correct. Things are getting better. People fail to remember that our team has taken a big step forward. They want to knock us and kick us when we’re down, but we never get the praise that we deserve when you look at how much better we have gotten in many regards."

Ad

Graham Rahal finished 12th at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. It has been a track where he has gone fairly well around, as he won the fabled race in 2008.

However, this will not disappoint the RLL driver, as 16 races lie ahead of him before the completion of the 2025 season. The next race will be held at the Thermal Club in California, a race where Rahal will be aiming to climb the top-10 spots this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback