The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, shared an Instagram story with a video of her daughter's hilarious reaction to top fuel burnout. Rahal and Force welcomed their daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, in September 2022.

Ad

Rahal drives the #15 car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. During the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, he qualified in 18th place and finished the race in 11th position. Rahal, along with his family, was recently spotted at the Pomona Fairplex race track supporting his sister in law, Brittany Force.

Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, uploaded an Instagram story with a video of their two-year-old daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"The face you make when you hear a top fuel burnout 💨"

Courtney Force recently via Instagram @courtneyforce

In the video, Tinley was seen reacting to the top fuel burnout. The two-year-old was seen wearing baby protection earmuffs with a Brittany Force t-shirt.

Ad

The couple welcomed their baby girl on September 6, 2022. Courtney posted on Instagram at the time, announcing the birth of their baby girl.

"Meet Tinley Leighton Rahal 💕 She was born on Sept.6,2022 at 10:57pm. 7lbs 5oz. 21.5 inches long. We are excited for Harlan to become a big sister to this sweet girl! We are so in love with her as she now makes us a little family of four and @grahamrahal the ultimate #GirlDad 🥰 #TinleyRahal." the caption read.

Ad

Ad

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force met via then-Twitter in 2013. The couple tied the knot in November 2015. They welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020, followed by their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal.

Graham Rahal is gearing for the upcoming ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach scheduled to take place on April 13th at 4:30 pm ET.

Graham Rahal opens up about the dynamics of being married to a racer

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal once spoke about being worried about his wife, Courtney Force. She is a retired drag racer. She raced for her father's team, John Force Racing, in the NHRA tour. She is also one of the female drivers with the most wins in NHRA. She hung up her racing boots in 2019 to focus on family.

Ad

While speaking in an interview with IndyCar in 2016, Rahal spoke about how it's a very different and unfamiliar situation for him.

“It’s a very unfamiliar situation,” Rahal said. “Most people in this world don’t really understand what’s that like from a husband side because they don’t have to experience that too much with their wives. Obviously for me, she’s far more than a race car driver or just another female. It’s important to me that she’s safe and luckily she is."

Both of them belong to a racing family. Rahal's father Bobby Rahal is the 1986 Indy 500 winner, while Courtney Force's father John Force is a legendary racer and has 16 Funny Car titles to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback