Graham Rahal’s wife Courtney Force drops 4-word reaction amid her ski trip getaway 

During the winter break, Graham Rahal went on a snowy vacation with his family. Following this, his wife Courtney Force gave a four-word reaction to a compilation of their pictures uploaded by her sister Brittany Force, amid their holiday ventures in Park City, Utah.

Rahal and Force are one of the power couples in the world of motorsports. While Rahal is an IndyCar driver, his wife is a retired NHRA racer. The pair have an exhilarating bond for racing and spend a lot of time both on and off the track.

On the other hand, as the IndyCar field gears up for the upcoming season, drivers are spotted spending time with their families. Similarly, Graham Rahal and his inner circle went on a ski trip to enjoy the last few weeks of break.

Trending

Following this, Force dropped a four-word reaction sharing her excitement on her sister Brittany Force's post and wrote:

"Trip to Park City!"

Courtney Force's story of their trip - Source: via @courtneyforce on Instagram

Back in 2016, Graham Rahal revealed how he and Courtney Force got acquainted and how their relationship began.

The timeline of Graham Rahal and Courtney Force's relationship

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force at the 106th Indianapolis 500 Drivers Meeting - Source: Getty

Both Graham Rahal and Courtney Force are children of their renowned fathers in their respective fields. The IndyCar driver's father, Bobby Rahal had won the Indy 500 in 1986 and was a force to be reckoned with back then.

On the other hand, the former drag racer's father John Force, is a 16-time NHRA champion. With both families enveloped in racing, the pair met each other through social media out of all the places. The driver of the No. 15 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing revealed:

"One day, I was scrolling through Twitter and her name popped up. She had followed me, but I hadn’t followed her, so I clicked ‘Follow.’" [via IndyCar]

The NHRA driver was seemingly leading the charge for their eventual relationship. Moreover, a few months later, the duo's talks developed further. Rahal added:

"I get a direct message from her on Twitter that says, ‘Hey, I’m in Indy. Where’s a good place to go out for a drink?’”

Subsequently, Force got Rahal's number and invited him to join her exploration of Indianapolis.

"Four seconds later – maybe five, maximum – I get a text: ‘Do you want to come with us?,’” he mentioned.

Though this interaction ended with Rahal rejecting the invite, this sparked the initial interest between the two. This later flourished into the IndyCar racer getting on his knee in a romantic trip to Italy, where he proposed to her and Force said yes.

They then got married on November 21, 2015. Moreover, the power couple entered parenthood in 2020 with the birth of their first child Harlan Ann Rahal. The couple welcomed their second daughter Tinley Leighton Rahal in 2022. Currently, Graham Rahal is gearing up for the much-anticipated season ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback