Graham Rahal’s wife Courtney Force drops a heartfelt reaction to 'biggest fan' moment from friend's son

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal led 49 of the 85 laps of the high-intensity Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 10. Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, shared an Instagram Story, dropping a heartfelt reaction to her husband's 'biggest fan' cheering for him during the race.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan saw a massive turnaround at the Sonsio GP when all three drivers made it to the Firestone Fast Six, and Graham Rahal secured a front row starting position. Rahal started the race in P2 and got a jump on Alex Palou going into Turn 1 of the IMS Road Course.

Courtney Force reshared a story posted by her friend Natalie in which the latter's son is cheering Rahal on. The snapshot is of the 12th lap of the race, where Rahal was leading ahead of championship leader and pole man Alex Palou.

"@grahamrahal out front! Your biggest fan is glued to the race," wrote Natalie, adding an open wheel car emoji.

Force reacted to the story with two red heart emojis.

Image via Instagram (@courtneyforce)

On lap 62, a slow pit stop ended Rahal's campaign to achieve a podium. He came home in 6th position, scoring 31 points.

Courtney Force celebrates her husband Graham Rahal's Sonsio GP qualifying result

AUTO: MAY 28 IndyCar - The 106th Indianapolis 500 Drivers Meeting - Source: Getty

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal secured an impressive second place in the intense qualifying session for the Sonsio Grand Prix for the race on Saturday, May 10. His wife, former drag racer Courtney Force, marked the occasion with a celebratory post on her Instagram story.

Rahal maintained the top position for much of the qualifying session, but was ultimately edged out by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou by 4 tenths of a second. The current championship leader’s strategic tire management in the final moments proved to be the deciding factor.

Highlighting a strong performance by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Rahal joined teammates Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco in advancing to the Firestone Fast Six. He later shared a four-photo carousel on social media, showcasing and celebrating the team’s standout showing.

"HELL YES! Front row for the #INDYGP. Amazing job by @rllracing to get all three cars in the Fast Six. Now we have to go out tomorrow and execute! 💪 #INDYCAR," wrote Rahal.

Courtney Force shared the fourth image from Graham Rahal’s photo carousel on her Instagram story, expressing her joy. She also praised the team’s strong and commanding display at the IMS Road Course.

"Woo hoo! @grahamrahal qualified in the #2 spot for the Indy Grand Prix! So proud of this team! And all three ALL cars in top 6!," wrote Courtney.

Image via Instagram (@courtneyforce)

Graham Rahal married the former NHRA drag racer and Funny Car record holder Courtney Force in 2015. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020, and their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, in 2022.

