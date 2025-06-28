Graham Rahal’s wife Courtney Force enjoys a beach day with her children

Graham Rahal’s wife, Courtney Force, has shared a glimpse of her day with her children on social media. The 37-year-old shared a peek into their beach day together on Instagram.

The former NHRA Funny Car driver, who, along with her kids, has been on a getaway at Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, posted an Instagram story showing her children in a beach trolley. The partner of the IndyCar star accompanied her post with a two-word caption.

“Beach day! 🏖️”

Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, shared a post of her beach day outing with her children. Image: @courtneyforce via Instagram

Courtney Force and Graham Rahal have been married since 2015 and are parents to two children, Harlan and Tinley. The couple, however, is preparing to welcome an addition to their family after announcing on social media that they are expecting their third child this fall.

Both Courtney and Rahal come from families with strong racing lineages. Courtney is the daughter of drag racing icon John Force, while Graham Rahal is the son of 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal. Before stepping away from motorsports, Courtney had made a name for herself competing in Funny Car racing. She eventually announced her retirement to focus on motherhood. However, the 37-year-old has often frequented IndyCar events to cheer her partner on from the sidelines.

How did Courtney Force celebrate Graham Rahal on Father’s Day?

Courtney Force celebrated Graham Rahal in style on the occasion of Father’s Day. The mother of two took to social media to pay tribute to her husband on the special day.

The wife of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan veteran shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring Rahal with their children. She accompanied the images with a beautiful caption.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best Girl Dad around! Our girls are so lucky to have you as their daddy. You join them for all their crazy ideas, including playing princess tea party & princess dress-up, while also keeping them up late for concerts at the track, playing soccer inside the house 🙈 and racing them upstairs to bed, but never letting them win. 😂 Thanks for always keeping it fun for our family. We love you! 😘”

Courtney Force, however, was far from done with her social media celebration of her husband, as she followed up her post with a video of the IndyCar veteran playing in a pool with their children.

“Father’s Day Shenanigans 💦,” she captioned the post.

Together, both Graham Rahal and Courtney Force have become one of America’s most famous motorsports couples. Their shared racing heritage also subtly adds a layer of intrigue to their overall story.

Shifting attention to IndyCar racing, Rahal—who finished 20th at the recent Grand Prix of Road America—will now turn his focus to the upcoming Indy 200 race in Mid-Ohio, a race he holds fond memories of, including a victory during the 2015 edition of the event.

