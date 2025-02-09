Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, Graham Rahal, is a well-known name in the world of IndyCar. His wife Courtney Force (former drag racer) is also a popular name in women's racing.

The duo is every now and then seen making headlines for one reason or the other. In line with this, Courtney Force recently dropped a four-word verdict on her Instagram stories regarding their daughters.

She wrote:

"Our little dancing queens!!" Courtney wrote.

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force's daughters are named Harlan Ann Rahal and Tinley Leighton Rahal. The former was born in November 2020 whereas Tinley came two years later (September 2022).

Other than Force's family with Graham Rahal, she has two older sisters, Ashley and Brittany. She also has a half-sister named Adria. In the Force family, everyone is a racing fanatic. It starts from the very top with the 16-time NHRA (National Hot Rod Association world champion John Force.

Graham Rahal reshared Courtney Force's Instagram story

While Courtney Force shared a heartwarming picture of her daughters on Instagram recently, Graham Rahal also re-shared it on his stories. He didn't write anything on it but played a small part in making the moment even more wholesome.

Other than being a racer in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, and a Dad to two lovely daughters, Graham Rahal is also an ardent fan of Ohio State in the National Championship. Two weeks back, he talked about the same and had the following to add.

"I got a problem when it comes to Ohio State,” Rahal said. “I’m overly invested, unfortunately. My heart, my passion, my eagerness, everything lies with it ." Rahal said. (Via: MSN)

The 36-year-old also showcased his love for the team and encouraged the Ohio State Buckeyes football head coach Ryan Day.

"I know everybody including myself was calling for his head after the Michigan game, but the reality is, as I told my buddy the other day, give me one coach that you would rather have. And you can’t come up with a name! That’s just the truth. I would love it for him to get it done." Rahal added.

While Graham Rahal has several interests outside of racing, the 2025 IndyCar season is approaching at a rate of knots. Last year, Rahal managed an 18th-place finish in the standings with 251 points.

Rahal has so far competed in a mega 278 IndyCar Grand Prix. His first outing took place at the 2008 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and since then, he has kept on taking part in the highest class of open wheel racing in America.

The 36-year-old has managed to amass six Grand Prix wins alongside 29 podiums and five pole positions. For the upcoming season, his team will once again be banking on him to at least put up a better 17-race run in comparison to 2024.

