Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force shares beautiful pictures ft. sister Brittany Force from family's 'starry' day out

With the IndyCar off-season still underway, IndyCar driver Graham Rahal’s wife, Courtney Force, and her family took a trip to the Universal Studios. She shared pictures from the Force family getaway on her Instagram account on February 3, 2025.

The Instagram post consisted of a carousel of 10 pictures from the Force family's visit to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in California. The trip included the two Force sisters, Courtney and Brittany, along with their husbands, Graham Rahal and Bobby Lyons, and their kids.

The first slide was a picture of the two sisters, Courtney dressed up in a beige fur jacket while Brittany flaunted a check-patterned shirt, and both wore black bottoms. The next picture was a group photo of all the members of the Force family that took the trip, including the kids Harlan Ann Rahal and Tinley Leighton Rahal.

The following pictures were of the kids posing in front of different character sculptures. In the seventh picture, the entire family posed with the Transformers protagonist Optimus Prime except for Graham Rahal. The last few pictures were of the kids having a wholesome moment with Courtney Force, and Uncle Bobby Lyons. The caption of the post read,

“Starry night at Universal”

Courtney Force and Brittany Force are daughters of drag racing legend and NHRA team owner John Force. Courtney Force raced in the Funny Car category during her NHRA career and retired in 2019. Brittany continues to race in the NHRA for her father's team, John Force Racing, and competes in the Top Fuel Dragster category.

Graham Rahal also drives for his father's team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, in the IndyCar series. Graham and Courtney first interacted on social media, and the former drag racer then invited the IndyCar driver to a drag race, and the couple tied the knot in 2015.

“A personal choice”: Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force revealed the reason for her retirement

AUTO: OCT 30 Toyota NHRA Nationals - Source: Getty

Courtney Force won 12 races during her time in the NHRA with a career-best speed of 338.68 miles per hour. Graham Rahal's wife thanked her father and team owner for the opportunity as she announced her retirement. Detailing the reason for the same, she said, (via thedrive.com)

“This was a personal choice as I feel I’m ready to see what the next chapter in my life has in store for me while spending more time with family.”

“I intend to remain involved in the industry I love and continue to work with a few select partners as I go forward in 2019. I am so thankful that I have had the opportunity to have such a successful career at John Force Racing and the privilege of working with so many incredible people while racing against competitors who pushed me to be a better driver.”

Over a year after announcing her retirement, Courtney Force was blessed with their first daughter, Harlan, in November 2020, and the couple welcomed their second child, Tinley, two years later in 2022.

