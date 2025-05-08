Graham Rahal’s wife Courtney Force shares a heartwarming video of her two daughters 

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal's wife and drag racer Courtney Force recently shared a post via Instagram stories. She uploaded a wholesome video of her daughters playing in their garden.

On Wednesday, May 7, Force shared a video of the couple's two daughters, Harlan Ann Rahal and Tinley Leighton Rahal, playing with handheld bubble blowers. She captioned the post with two pink hearts and opted for "Who You Share It With" by Layup to play in the background. The lyrics signified the special moment, which read:

"Timeskeepinlaces Are all in who you share 'em with And it's life, and the point is Enjoyin' who you share it with Joy is who you share it with And the weeks and the weekends Are keepin' close who you spend it with..."

Image via Instagram (@courtneyforce)

When Graham Rahal opened up on the challenges of being married to a racer

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 - Practice - Source: Getty

In 2016, Graham Rahal spoke candidly about the unique challenges that come with being married to a fellow racer. He tied the knot with former NHRA drag racer Courtney Force in 2015. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020, followed by their second, Tinley Leighton Rahal, in 2022.

Force, who raced for her father’s renowned team, John Force Racing, made her mark in motorsport by surpassing her sister’s record to become the most successful female driver in NHRA Funny Car history. Similarly, Graham Rahal also drives for his father's team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Rahal once expressed concern about the risks his wife faced as a fellow racer, noting how unusual the situation was from a husband’s perspective. In an interview with IndyCar in August 2016, he shared that it was a unique and challenging experience, as not many men find themselves in that position.

“It’s a very unfamiliar situation. Most people in this world don’t really understand what’s that like from a husband side because they don’t have to experience that too much with their wives. Obviously for me, she’s far more than a race car driver or just another female. It’s important to me that she’s safe and luckily she is," he said.

Graham Rahal spoke of the pressures of inheriting a legacy and taking it forward. He expressed that that was the common factor between the couple, adding:

“There are only a handful of people in the world who could understand the pressure I have. Living in [our dads’] shadow and following in their footsteps, you don’t find a lot of people who can relate to something like that".

Graham Rahal will be in action at the fifth round of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship at the Sonsio Grand Prix, Indianapolis road course on on Saturday, May 10.

