Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force shares special IndyCar diaries before arrival of third child

Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, has shared a special message ahead of the arrival of their third child. Force posted a few pictures via social media, with the whole family having fun at the track during the 2025 IndyCar Round 14, the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey race weekend.Force posted an in-depth message detailing their activities at the Monterey circuit, and also shared that she is unlikely to attend the final three races of the season as she prepares for the arrival of their third child. She wrote:&quot;Laguna Seca. And likely the last race we can make it to before the season ends &amp; baby #3 arrives! Always love coming to Monterey &amp; getting to cheer on Graham Rahal! Plus the girls got to see fire hawk &amp; we got to meet Tyson Ritter &amp; his car enthusiast dad at the track too!&quot;Graham Rahal and Courtney Force have been married to each other since November 2015. They have two daughters named Harlan Ann Rahal and Tinley Leighton Rahal. The former was born in November 2020, whereas Tinley was born in September 2022.At last month's Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, Rahal secured a P12 finish in the 95-lap race. The 36-year-old started his outing from P8, but during the race, dropped four places in his #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing challenger.After the first 14 rounds, Rahal is currently in 19th place in the drivers' standings (213 points).Graham Rahal deemed Monterey outing a 'straightforward race'Graham Rahal had a decent outing in Monterey, where his family was also cheering him on trackside. As mentioned above, he secured a P12 finish in the race. Following the race, he shared his thoughts via Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's official website. He added:&quot;It was a fairly straightforward race. The strategy of a couple of those guys helped some of the guys who leapfrogged us cycle to the front like Dixon, Ilott and another. But I felt we held our own all day. Scotty (McLaughlin) and I had a good battle for what felt like 90 of the 95 laps. I would have liked a little better of a finish today but for sure I’m not going to be disappointed in it.”Rahal has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. Taking into consideration that he secured a P18 finish in the drivers' standings in 2024, he would like to jump up a few places from P19 in the remaining three races of the 2025 IndyCar season.