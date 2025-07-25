Graham Rahal’s wife Courtney gives fans a glimpse inside her Tahoe getaway with photo recap

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, recently shared pictures from her vacation. She shared four pictures via her X account of herself enjoying Tahoe.Force is a former drag racer who drove for her father's team, John Force Racing. She amassed over 12 wins in the funny car racing series and beat her sister to become one of the female drivers with the most wins in the series' history. She announced her retirement in 2019 to spend more time with the family.Force shared pictures from her family vacation in Tahoe. She shared pictures of herself and Rahal on a boat, along with pictures of their two daughters at the beach. She also shared a picture of her with her sister, Brittany Force. She captioned the post:&quot;Tahoe 💙&quot;Graham Rahal and Courtney Force welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020 and their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, in September 2022. They are currently expecting their third child. The couple met via X (then known as Twitter) and tied the knot in November 2015.As for Rahal's career, he races in the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda. The 36-year-old has had a pleasant 2025 season so far, as he qualified in 21st place at the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2. He finished the race in 12th place. During the recently held Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race held on July 20, he qualified in fifth and finished the race in seventh place.When Graham Rahal spoke about a &quot;very interesting dynamic&quot; he shares with Courtney ForceThe #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver once spoke about a &quot;very interesting dynamic&quot; he shares with his wife, Courtney Force. He also opened up about how he consults her during contract negotiations.Rahal has been in the sport since 2008 and has dealt with numerous contracts during this time. While in an interview on the IndyCar segment of 'Five questions with.....', Graham Rahal spoke about his wife when he was questioned about who he consults when it comes to contract negotiations with the team. He replied:&quot;I consult with my wife (and) with myself. I think it’s a very interesting dynamic. You know, I can't talk to my dad (Bobby Rahal) about it really. In the end, I did my negotiating through my dad, but really, it was Mike that I worked with, and at the end, it was Mike’s decision. And so, it's kind of an interesting dynamic for sure. I mean, in the end, I never have once doubted the team.&quot;Being a former drag racer and having a successful career, Courtney Force knows her way around contract negotiations, and therefore Rahal feels she's the go-to person for the same. Graham Rahal currently sits in 20th place in the drivers' championship with 195 points to his name.